AEW star reacts after Saraya (fka Paige) shares massive good news

Former AEW champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared a wholesome piece of news with her fans on social media. The update has now elicited a comment from the ex-WWE superstar's former All Elite stable-mate, Harley Cameron. The Unproblematic Icon parted ways with AEW this past March. She had been missing from action since failing to win a Women's World Championship Contender's Four-Way bout at AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday in October last year. At the time of her departure, Saraya had served as the central player in a faction called The Outcasts, alongside current fan-favorite Harley Cameron. Former members of the stable also include Toni Storm, who left the group years ago to forge her &quot;Timeless&quot; path, and Ruby Soho, who quit after being fed up of Saraya's manipulations and mindgames. The Anti Diva recently took to her Instagram to reveal that one of her dogs, Lobster, had finally recovered after a gruelling six month period of treatments. The Englishwoman disclosed that despite the advise she had received from several vets, she had not given up hope on her canine companion getting better, who was now &quot;back to his old self&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaraya's post elicited a heartwarming comment from Harley Cameron, who wrote: Harley Cameron's response to Saraya's post about her pet dog [Source : Saraya's Instagram]It remains to be seen what lies next on Saraya's pro-wrestling journey.Harley Cameron was in action on AEW DynamiteHarley Cameron is one among several competitors who will be looking to make history by becoming the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. The Aussie grappler has paired up with her ally Willow Nightingale to pursue this goal by winning the tournament that has been announced to crown the first title-holders. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the duo participated in a four-way tag bout, whose winners would have the opportunity to decide their first-round opponents in said tournament. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]Ultimately, it was the team of Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata that emerged victorious on Dynamite, afterwards choosing to take on The Sisters of Sin in the first round.