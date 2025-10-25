  • home icon
  • AEW star reacts after Saraya (fka Paige) shares massive good news

AEW star reacts after Saraya (fka Paige) shares massive good news

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:54 GMT
Former AEW Women
Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Former AEW champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared a wholesome piece of news with her fans on social media. The update has now elicited a comment from the ex-WWE superstar's former All Elite stable-mate, Harley Cameron.

The Unproblematic Icon parted ways with AEW this past March. She had been missing from action since failing to win a Women's World Championship Contender's Four-Way bout at AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday in October last year. At the time of her departure, Saraya had served as the central player in a faction called The Outcasts, alongside current fan-favorite Harley Cameron. Former members of the stable also include Toni Storm, who left the group years ago to forge her "Timeless" path, and Ruby Soho, who quit after being fed up of Saraya's manipulations and mindgames.

The Anti Diva recently took to her Instagram to reveal that one of her dogs, Lobster, had finally recovered after a gruelling six month period of treatments. The Englishwoman disclosed that despite the advise she had received from several vets, she had not given up hope on her canine companion getting better, who was now "back to his old self".

Saraya's post elicited a heartwarming comment from Harley Cameron, who wrote:

Harley Cameron's response to Saraya's post about her pet dog
Harley Cameron's response to Saraya's post about her pet dog [Source : Saraya's Instagram]

It remains to be seen what lies next on Saraya's pro-wrestling journey.

Harley Cameron was in action on AEW Dynamite

Harley Cameron is one among several competitors who will be looking to make history by becoming the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. The Aussie grappler has paired up with her ally Willow Nightingale to pursue this goal by winning the tournament that has been announced to crown the first title-holders. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the duo participated in a four-way tag bout, whose winners would have the opportunity to decide their first-round opponents in said tournament.

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

Ultimately, it was the team of Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata that emerged victorious on Dynamite, afterwards choosing to take on The Sisters of Sin in the first round.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

