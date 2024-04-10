AEW star reacts to The Undertaker saying he deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker dishes out a lot about wrestling on podcasts. Last year, The Deadman spoke about current AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes is in the news sporadically, even sometimes because of his contract status. Other wrestling personalities have spoken about Dustin Rhodes as well, who was one of the most integral parts of the Attitude Era as Goldust, and fans will agree that he was one of the edgiest characters back then.

Many believe Goldust character was underrated and underused. But Dustin Rhodes seems to be getting some admiration, with none other than The Undertaker saying that Rhodes should be in the WWE Hall of Fame on his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.

The former Goldust responded to The Deadman during his recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The current AEW star stated that he loved working with The Phenom and claimed that back in the day everybody knew how to work a good match.

"That was nice of him [The Undertaker], I love to work and Mark [Calaway] man. He was great. Always great. Just, you got two people that can work, it makes things a lot easier, and back then everybody could work. You had good matches and good storylines. It was just different. The Attitude Era was a different beast man, different than anything we've ever had. And it was Ruthless Aggression Era and all the other eras that we have gone through and look at where we're at now, and just how much the business has changed over the years," he said. [H/T: ChrisVanVliet.com]

Dustin then spoke about his style of wrestling, which he considered to be old school, and also said that he tells his students that they need to learn the style and some of the 2024 attitude.

The Undertaker and Goldust have faced each other in the ring several times, in the late 90s and early 2000s. They have featured in Casket matches and a Final Curtains match. Suffice it to say, that The Deadman knows a worthy wrestler when he sees one.

The Undertaker, John Cena appear at WWE WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes win

WrestleMania XL has been grabbing headlines as Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and dethroned Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker appeared in the ring to assist Cody from The Bloodline.

The Hall of Famer has been making rare appearances when the chips are down, including when WWE's NXT was pitted against AEW Dynamite in a ratings war in 2023. Now that he has reappeared, it remains to be seen if he will inject himself into The Bloodline feud.

