"That's the most depressing thing" - Major AEW star claims WWE rejected her unique pitch to work with Ronda Rousey 

Saraya (fka Paige) recently harked back to the tail end of her WWE career and revealed making a unique pitch for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Glampire shook the wrestling world when she made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam special event.

She wasted no time in debunking rumors of not being medically cleared as she exchanged blows with Dr. Britt Baker a few weeks after her arrival.

This marked the first time the British star got physical in the ring in four years after being driven into early retirement due to a career-threatening neck injury in 2018.

Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Saraya recalled pitching on becoming a mouthpiece for Ronda Rousey after being quietly removed as SmackDown General Manager.

The Anti-Diva threw in several other different ideas for herself, but WWE higher-ups rejected them all, and she had to sit out the rest of the contract:

"I remember contacting them, Mark Carrano, just everybody, even WWE studios. I contacted them and was like, 'If you want me to do media, I can do that. [...] I think Ronda needed a mouthpiece at the time. I was pitching to work on doing that. I was constantly pitching all these different ideas and just being a manager in general, because, you know, I was doing managerial stuff for a bunch of women. I was like,’ I can do these things. I'm available. Just let me know.’ But I end up sitting in my house for like, three or four years. That's the most depressing thing because you just feel like you're completely useless," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

SARAYA @Saraya it boy👑 @paigesvega what’s crazy to me is how saraya’s presence just feels like a massive deal. when she comes out she knows she’s a big deal which makes everyone else feel it too. she rlly is THE revolution. what’s crazy to me is how saraya’s presence just feels like a massive deal. when she comes out she knows she’s a big deal which makes everyone else feel it too. she rlly is THE revolution. https://t.co/rbChaoMvIW “Here the revolution. There revolution. Revolution…here because I am the revolution bud also here?” my exact words yesterday. Please get it tattooed for memory and good luck twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… “Here the revolution. There revolution. Revolution…here because I am the revolution bud also here?” my exact words yesterday. Please get it tattooed for memory and good luck twitter.com/paigesvega/sta…

Saraya could be gearing up for her first wrestling match outside of WWE in over a decade

The former Divas Champion has made quite a few enemies, mainly Dr. Britt Baker, in the first few weeks of her AEW career.

The two have been at each other's throats since The Glampire rained on The Doctor's parade last month.

Following a massive quarrel between the two during Dynamite's third-anniversary show, it is now a foregone conclusion that the company has been planning to book a mega match between the two women.

With Saraya finally being medically cleared by top AEW doctors, it's only a matter of time before fans see the British star lace up her boots for the first time outside WWE's turf in over a decade.

AEW Full Gear is penciled in to be the company's next and final pay-per-view of the year.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan pulls the trigger on Baker vs. Saraya in New Jersey next month.

Do you think WWE missed out on the opportunity to book Saraya as Ronda Rousey's manager? Sound off in the comment section below.

