WWE name who made the decision not to renew Paige’s contract - Reports

It sounds like if Triple H had his way, he would have never allowed Paige's WWE contract to expire.

Saraya's WWE contract expired on July 7 when the company chose not to renew her deal. Less than three months later, she made her surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the decision not to renew Saraya's contract this summer was made by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Sapp stated that Triple H was reportedly shocked by the decision as he and the former WWE Superstar maintained a positive relationship.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com



- Who decided to let her WWE deal expire

- The new regime's offers

- Why she signed with AEW

- Her medical clearance, WWE & AEW

- WWE's offers to have her wrestle.

- LOTS more



A huge report, with tons of details on Saraya joining AEW

Triple H was willing to let Paige wrestle for WWE again

Although Paige ultimately landed in All Elite Wrestling, it doesn't mean that Triple H didn't make a strong play to bring the former WWE Divas and NXT Women's Champion back into the fold.

Sapp reports that Saraya was offered a role to return to the company as WWE's General Manager in August - a position she previously held in 2018.

The report also mentions that Triple H told Saraya that if she ever wanted to return to the ring to compete again, the company would assist her and make sure that it happened.

Despite rumors to the contrary that WWE sent her to numerous doctors to get her cleared, she actually went through "three extensive health checks" herself in order to get clearance to return to the squared circle.

Sapp stated that prior to the regime change in WWE, there was zero interest in letting Paige wrestle again for the company and that WWE wouldn't sign off on her getting X-Rays to have her neck examined.

SARAYA @Saraya JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Paige has been cleared by AEW DR Sampson.



I hope it goes well



But keep in mind, Paige wasnt cleared by 15 drs who evaluated her neck beforehand



Sampson has been accused of numerous unethical decisions



Hmm just seems fishy to me



Ngl Im scared for Paige



Just saying Paige has been cleared by AEW DR Sampson.I hope it goes wellBut keep in mind, Paige wasnt cleared by 15 drs who evaluated her neck beforehandSampson has been accused of numerous unethical decisionsHmm just seems fishy to meNgl Im scared for PaigeJust saying I’ll bite on this because… Bro. You just straight up lying for clicks. Tf. 15 drs?!?! I learn something new about myself everyday on here. Insane. Hahahaha also you’re getting your Drs mixed up because Dr Sampson saves lives. twitter.com/JobberNationTV… I’ll bite on this because… Bro. You just straight up lying for clicks. Tf. 15 drs?!?! I learn something new about myself everyday on here. Insane. Hahahaha also you’re getting your Drs mixed up because Dr Sampson saves lives. twitter.com/JobberNationTV… https://t.co/8vwhokdJQp

What do you make of this report on Saraya? Do you think WWE should have renewed her contract before it expired this summer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

