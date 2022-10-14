WWE name who made the decision not to renew Paige’s contract - Reports

It sounds like if Triple H had his way, he would have never allowed Paige's WWE contract to expire.
Saraya's WWE contract expired on July 7 when the company chose not to renew her deal. Less than three months later, she made her surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the decision not to renew Saraya's contract this summer was made by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
Sapp stated that Triple H was reportedly shocked by the decision as he and the former WWE Superstar maintained a positive relationship.
Triple H was willing to let Paige wrestle for WWE again
Although Paige ultimately landed in All Elite Wrestling, it doesn't mean that Triple H didn't make a strong play to bring the former WWE Divas and NXT Women's Champion back into the fold.
Sapp reports that Saraya was offered a role to return to the company as WWE's General Manager in August - a position she previously held in 2018.
The report also mentions that Triple H told Saraya that if she ever wanted to return to the ring to compete again, the company would assist her and make sure that it happened.
Despite rumors to the contrary that WWE sent her to numerous doctors to get her cleared, she actually went through "three extensive health checks" herself in order to get clearance to return to the squared circle.
Sapp stated that prior to the regime change in WWE, there was zero interest in letting Paige wrestle again for the company and that WWE wouldn't sign off on her getting X-Rays to have her neck examined.
What do you make of this report on Saraya? Do you think WWE should have renewed her contract before it expired this summer?
