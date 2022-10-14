Create

WWE name who made the decision not to renew Paige’s contract - Reports

By Matt Black
Modified Oct 14, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Paige (Saraya)
Who made the decision not to renew Paige's WWE contract?

It sounds like if Triple H had his way, he would have never allowed Paige's WWE contract to expire.

Saraya's WWE contract expired on July 7 when the company chose not to renew her deal. Less than three months later, she made her surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the decision not to renew Saraya's contract this summer was made by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Sapp stated that Triple H was reportedly shocked by the decision as he and the former WWE Superstar maintained a positive relationship.

A huge report, with tons of details on Saraya joining AEW- Who decided to let her WWE deal expire- The new regime's offers- Why she signed with AEW- Her medical clearance, WWE & AEW- WWE's offers to have her wrestle.- LOTS moreFightfulSelect.com for subscribers now! https://t.co/Xf4RdXGeBI

Triple H was willing to let Paige wrestle for WWE again

Although Paige ultimately landed in All Elite Wrestling, it doesn't mean that Triple H didn't make a strong play to bring the former WWE Divas and NXT Women's Champion back into the fold.

Sapp reports that Saraya was offered a role to return to the company as WWE's General Manager in August - a position she previously held in 2018.

The report also mentions that Triple H told Saraya that if she ever wanted to return to the ring to compete again, the company would assist her and make sure that it happened.

Despite rumors to the contrary that WWE sent her to numerous doctors to get her cleared, she actually went through "three extensive health checks" herself in order to get clearance to return to the squared circle.

Sapp stated that prior to the regime change in WWE, there was zero interest in letting Paige wrestle again for the company and that WWE wouldn't sign off on her getting X-Rays to have her neck examined.

I’ll bite on this because… Bro. You just straight up lying for clicks. Tf. 15 drs?!?! I learn something new about myself everyday on here. Insane. Hahahaha also you’re getting your Drs mixed up because Dr Sampson saves lives. twitter.com/JobberNationTV… https://t.co/8vwhokdJQp

What do you make of this report on Saraya? Do you think WWE should have renewed her contract before it expired this summer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
