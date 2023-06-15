AEW star says he was "shocked and hurt" by WWE Superstar Kevin Owen's words

AEW's Matt Hardy recently peeled back the curtain on his time working in Ring of Honor alongside Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and other stars that would later become household names.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the multi-time tag team champion opened up about the Suffering, Chaos, Ugliness, and Mayhem (S.C.U.M.) stable he was a part of 10 years ago. Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), Steve Carino, Jimmy Jacobs, and other top stars were also a part of the faction.

"The whole story behind all of this is that Steve Carino brought me in as like a heavy hitter in S.C.U.M. but it was not with Kevin's knowledge. We did a promo which I love so much which was on Ring of Honor television. He said, 'You know Steve I'll tell you something, I'm cool with everything you've said and I'm cool with everything you've done. I'm cool with everyone you brought in except for one thing, and that's that motherf***er right there.' And I'm shocked and hurt and stunned by like, 'me but why?'" said Hardy. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Steen and Hardy would go on to have a well-received feud culminating in a No Disqualification match between the two at the Best in the World event in 2013.

Working with a future AEW star "reignited" Matt Hardy's love for wrestling

In the same podcast, Matt Hardy admitted that his time in Ring of Honor relit his passion for professional wrestling because of how many talented performers were in the promotion at the time.

Hardy specifically named current AEW star Adam Cole as one man he enjoyed working with.

"I loved working with Adam Cole when I did that stuff in ROH. I mean there were so many talented guys in ROH during that time, it was a lot of fun being there and it really kind of reignited my flame and love of wrestling," said Matt Hardy.

Melissa 🌈🫶🏻 @melissax1125



I mean.. SAME. Britt Baker really likes Matt Hardy’s Adam Cole post.I mean.. SAME. Britt Baker really likes Matt Hardy’s Adam Cole post. 😂 💀 I mean.. SAME. https://t.co/xzeG4pDKaM

Cole and Hardy once again find themselves working in the same company as part of Tony Khan's AEW roster. Perhaps another program featuring the two fan favorites is on the cards in the near future.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes