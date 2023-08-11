AEW star says he was "trusted" to elevate Brock Lesnar during his early WWE months

Brock Lesnar might be The Beast Incarnate today, but early on in his career, he too had to prove himself. Notably, he had a few altercations with The Hardys, and recently Matt recalled their back-and-forths.

The Hardys were one of the biggest tag teams by the time Lesnar made his WWE debut. The brothers were also considered veterans, despite being close in age to The Beast Incarnate.

During the recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran recalled having to first face Brock Lesnar alongside Jeff Hardy:

"I think they felt like Jeff and I were guys who would bust our a** for Brock to make him look good and we could take whatever kind of bump, which was going to make him like a dominant special athlete." (39:21 onward).

Matt continued, noting that WWE likely trusted The Hardys to take care of Lesnar:

"But they also trusted us, because they knew we wouldn’t take liberties with him, and we would be very fair to him, and we would both work for the greater good in building Brock Lesnar." (39:32 onward).

Hardy recently gave his take on modern wrestling versus the highly hailed Attitude Era of the 1990s. According to the star - who was active during the era himself - modern wrestling is larger than the height of the 90s.

Matt Hardy also recalled getting praise from Vince McMahon for their handling of Brock Lesnar

While Lesnar demolished The Hardys in a random attack, the brothers notably fought back and laid a beat down on The Beast Incarnate themselves. The segment has since become legendary, and according to Matt, it was well-received backstage.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt Hardy recalled attacking Lesnar alongside Jeff and the backstage reception to the segment:

"I remember coming back even from the first beat down or then when we did the deal where he attacked us again and we came down with the chairs; I remember coming back to Vince and him saying thank you very much, thank very much, that was great." (40:28 onward).

While he might be known for his brutal in-ring persona, Brock Lesnar has been known to let loose now and then. The star was recently spotted singing at a concert after SummerSlam, proving he has more talent than just in-ring ability.

