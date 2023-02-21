AEW star seemingly reacts to being referenced by Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

An AEW star was recently name-dropped by Paul Heyman during the latest WWE RAW episode, and as usual, the veteran manager didn't hold back. Since then, the star in question, Dustin Rhodes, has seemingly reacted to being called out.

With Cody Rhodes' upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the blood continues to boil between the two stars. Paul Heyman has also inserted himself into the feud as he continues to provoke The American Nightmare, especially with references towards his father and brother, Dustin Rhodes.

After possibly catching wind of Heyman's comments towards him, Dustin took to Twitter to post what seemed to be a reaction to the promo.

"Seems like the #Rhodes name takes up so much space in a lot of jealous heads lately. #F**[email protected]" Dustin tweeted.

While the brothers aren't in the same promotion any longer, Dustin and Cody Rhodes seem closer than ever. But that wasn't always the case, as The American Nightmare recently explained himself.

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes believes that his brother Dustin is one of the top five wrestlers he's faced

Dustin and Cody might both be wrestlers today, but the two have a large age gap between them. Naturally, they've faced stars from many different eras, but back in 2019, the brothers even once shed one another's blood during the first-ever AEW Double or Nothing.

During his appearance on HOT 97, Rhodes worried that he never gave Dustin the credit he deserved and that the veteran is one of his favorite wrestlers.

“I don’t give him enough credit as somebody – even as a teenager, when Goldust was happening – I was a bit of an old soul, it didn’t shock me, I get what he was trying to do. Entertain people. But he’s one of my favorite wrestlers, and I don’t give him enough credit. Then having been in the ring, he is one of the top five that I’ve ever touched. And he’s 50-something years old?” (19:10 onward).

Dustin Rhodes has made it clear that he plans to retire sometime in 2023, so will the veteran still have a chance to show all his detractors that he could just be one of the greatest wrestlers ever?

