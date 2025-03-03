  • home icon
  • AEW star sends a 4-word message after John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 12:32 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena. [Image via WWE's X; Logo via AllEliteWrestling.com]

An absent AEW star has sent a four-word message on social media, jokingly wondering if he was the mastermind behind John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Danhausen has not been seen on AEW TV since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. Nevertheless, he stays quite active on social media.

Meanwhile, The Leader of Cenation joined forces with The Rock after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this past weekend, brutalizing Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

On his Instagram stories, The Very Nice Very Evil star shared a picture of the 16-time World Champion with a fan wearing a shirt with his face on it. Danhausen jokingly wondered if he was the reason behind Cena turning heel.

"Is it my fault?" he asked.
AEW star Danhausen comments on John Cena's heel turn. [Image via Danhausen's IG story]

WWE addressed John Cena's shocking heel turn

After The Greatest of All Time turned heel and aligned himself with The Final Boss, the Stamford-based promotion changed The Franchise Player's bio on its website. The new bio for the 16-time World Champion reads as follows:

"Sure, a few detractors might chant 'Cena su*ks,' but for John Cena, rising above hate is just part of the job description, and he’s still making camp on the mountaintop waiting for someone to take a swing. When it seemed like Cena would go down as the greatest hero in WWE history, he shocked everyone when he sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Final Boss in his final run as a WWE Superstar.”
Cena's heel turn has added much-needed intrigue to the Road to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how he develops his new character ahead of The Show of Shows.

