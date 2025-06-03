AEW star Shelton Benjamin breaks silence after R-Truth shockingly leaves WWE

Former WWE superstar and current AEW tag team champion Shelton Benjamin has shared his reaction to R-Truth's shocking departure from the Triple H-led company. The fan-favorite recently announced the end of his seventeen-year tenure in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Around a day ago R-Truth took to social media to state that he had been released by WWE. Since then, reports have claimed that the Stamford-based company had elected not to renew the veteran's contract when it expires. The decision has been met with surprise and disappointment across the wrestling world, and elicited a wide range of responses from the star's fanbase and industry peers.

One of The Truth's long-time rivals and colleagues, Shelton Benjamin, took to Instagram a few hours ago to share his reaction to the 53-year-old's WWE departure. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion posted a photograph of himself with Truth, along with a collage of a still from the 1999 comedy-drama Life, starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence. In the caption of his post, Benjamin voiced his respect for the former US Champion, writing:

"Different But the same #thankyoutruth #life #claudeBanks #RayGibson #greatestentertainerofalltime" - said the caption.

Check out Shelton Benjamin's IG post BELOW:

Currently, The Gold Standard is dominating the AEW roster alongside his tag partner, Bobby Lashley, and his manager MVP, as a member of The Hurt Syndicate. The group recently added a formidable name to its ranks in the form of MJF. The duo of Benjamin and Lashley successfully defended their tag belts against The Sons of Texas last month at Double or Nothing as well.

Another AEW star's reaction to R-Truth leaving WWE

Shelton Benjamin was not the only prominent AEW name to have responded to R-Truth's WWE exit. Ricochet, a former WWE superstar and US Champion himself, penned a heartfelt message paying tribute to the beloved North Carolina-native on X/Twitter.

"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" Ricochet wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Excellence of Elevation has been thriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion since he signed last year. As one of the company's top heels, Ricochet is currently on the lookout for a "crew" to help him navigate the faction-heavy landscape of the All Elite Wrestling locker-room.

