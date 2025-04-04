AEW star shows solidarity for official getting a lot of hate

A top AEW star has been exhibiting unpredictable behavior on screen, even going so far as to put his hands on officials. The conduct of the star in question, Dax Harwood, has caused friction between him and his teammates. However, in a strange twist, the former tag team champion has voiced his solidarity with a referee he mistreated last week on social media.

Ad

Harwood has shown signs of a potential heel turn for several weeks, initially by rejecting mutual displays of respect from his rivals in The Undisputed Kingdom and later through his frustrations with his peers, evident from the star's recent tensions with his friend Adam Copeland and tag partner Cash Wheeler. Things took a turn for the worse after Dax's singles match against Wheeler Yuta on last week's AEW Collision.

The bout ended with Yuta using the Mousetrap pin on Dax The Axe for the win. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was unhappy with the result, appearing upset over referee Paul Turner's calls, which led to him to corner the official. Security guards quickly arrived to restrain Harwood, who tried to fight them off. When his partner Cash arrived to help, Dax seemingly inadvertently shoved him down too.

Ad

Trending

This week on Dynamite, Harwood apologized to both Turner and Wheeler, the latter having walked out on him last Saturday. It was revealed that the North Carolina native had received a hefty fine, which he paid to Turner in person backstage, handing the referee a check on live TV.

Now, Dax has taken to X/Twitter, claiming that Paul Turner has been receiving "hate, " presumably from fans, for his refereeing during the match against Wheeler Yuta. However, he also wrote a glowing endorsement of the All Elite official.

Ad

"Guys, he’s been getting a lot of hate after my match with Yuta, but please don’t blame @RefTurnerAEW. He’s a great official and an even better kid. Paul, take your wife out to a nice Steak dinner! See ya Sunday!" wrote Harwood.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harwood tried to make peace with Cash Wheeler as well, but the latter said that the two needed to talk after Dynasty 2025. FTR is set to team up with Adam Copeland once more to challenge The Death Riders for the World Trios Titles at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Another member of Rated-FTR had a successful night on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli attempted to seek vengeance against Adam Copeland this week on AEW Dynamite for the latter having put him on the shelf on the Road to Revolution 2025 last month. Despite using his most reliable moves against the Hall of Famer, The Swiss Cyborg could not overcome The Rated-R Superstar.

Ad

Eventually, Castagnoli lost his patience and tried to repay Cope with a conchairto of his own. Unfortunately for him, the referee interrupted his attempt, and The Ultimate Opportunist used the distraction to deliver a low blow on Claudio before finally securing the win with a spear.

It remains to be seen whether Copeland and FTR can take the AEW World Trios Titles from Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC this Sunday - or if The Top Guys will betray Cope and put an end to Rated-FTR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback