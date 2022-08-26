"Ripped the head of a snake" - Top AEW star applauds Jon Moxley; takes a jab at CM Punk

The most recent AEW Dynamite featured one of the most divisive segments of late, with CM Punk losing the World Championship to Jon Moxley in minutes. Eddie Kingston has now followed up with a tweet, praising Moxley but taking a subtle jab at Punk.

In the lead up to their Dynamite clash, Moxley and Punk had a few minor altercations. Initially, the Straight-Edge Superstar saved the Purveyor of Violence from Chris Jericho. Soon, however, the two were engulfed in an onscreen brawl and a promo that took a shot at Hangman Page.

Amidst AEW's improved ratings and Jon Moxley's victory, Eddie Kingston praised the promotion as well as his friends.

"AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let's talk about that. Let's talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let's talk about how great my best friend penta match was." - Kingston Tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let's talk about that. Let's talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let's talk about how great my best friend penta match was. AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let's talk about that. Let's talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let's talk about how great my best friend penta match was.

The Mad King notably had a heated feud with CM Punk late last year, which included one of the most praised promos. During the feud, Kingston made various claims about Punk's integrity and why he returned to wrestling.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently slammed Eddie Kingston and other AEW stars

Eddie Kingston has unfortunately had to deal with a lot of criticism surrounding his physique over the past year. The star notably slammed his critics after Adam Cole faced similar criticisms. Allegedly, his recent suspension was due to a promo cut by Sammy Guevara, who took a massive shot at his body.

Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) recently took to Twitter to possibly take a jab at Kingston, as well as other wrestlers who don't hold themselves to the same bodily standard.

"Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this "fat shaming" bulls**t. The wrestlers being fafat-shamedeed to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the f**king work and stop embarrassing this industry." - Gilbertti Tweeted.

While Gilbertti didn't single out Eddie Kingston in his Tweet, in a previous tweet the veteran directly referenced the reasons behind The Mad King's suspension.

As the tension continues to develop, could Kingston turn real-life heat into a successful angle?

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil