"I have the kind of love you see in movies" - AEW star Tay Conti sends a heartfelt message after getting married

On the wholesome side of events happening in the AEW scene, Tay Conti got married this week.

The former WWE star recently tied the knot with AEW star Sammy Guevara, following a few months of dating. They got engaged in Paris in June this year. They play the role of a villainous on-screen couple. They teamed up in January after Sammy ended things with then-fiancé Pam Nizo.

Among the star-studded guest list, WWE star Nikki A.S.H. also took part in the ceremonies as a bridesmaid for Tay Conti.

After the wedding, Tay put up an emotional post on Twitter. She thanked her fans and well-wishers, penning down a heartfelt message.

"What a life.. just want to say THANK YOU for all the love. Today I can say that I’m the happiest I have ever been, I’m living a dream, I have the kind of love you see in movies and man I feel so lucky !!❤️ Blessed," Tay tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @TayConti_ Blessed What a life.. just want to say THANK YOU for all the love. Today I can say that I’m the happiest I have ever been, I’m living a dream, I have the kind of love you see in movies and man I feel so lucky !!Blessed What a life.. just want to say THANK YOU for all the love. Today I can say that I’m the happiest I have ever been, I’m living a dream, I have the kind of love you see in movies and man I feel so lucky !!❤️ Blessed

The newly married star has also added Sammy Guevara's last name to her own. Sportskeeda wishes them a happy and prosperous marriage!

Fans had a wholesome reaction to the AEW stars getting hitched

While the power couple play the role of two despicable heels on-screen, fans were happy to break kayfabe and congratulate Tay Conti on her wedding.

A number of responses under Tay's tweet expressed happiness on the momentous occasion.

Fans also showered praise on the newly married couple, commending their talent.

A number of fans also expressed a desire to see the two wrestle again soon, wondering whether the marriage would change anything inside the squared circle.

Gray @grayperview @TayConti_ So happy for you and Sammy, but I need to see you wrestling soon. @TayConti_ So happy for you and Sammy, but I need to see you wrestling soon. 😉❤️

Brad MacDonald @bradwebdesign @TayConti_ So happy for you two. I’ve been big fans of you guys long before you got together so watching this all unfold has been awesome. You guys have incredibly bright futures and we look forward to following along. @TayConti_ So happy for you two. I’ve been big fans of you guys long before you got together so watching this all unfold has been awesome. You guys have incredibly bright futures and we look forward to following along.

Their heel characters were apparently difficult for a few well-wishers to ignore, although they did eventually congratulate the couple.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have now merged the line between kayfabe and reality by getting married in real life. It remains to be seen how their future in AEW will unfold.

What kind of storylines should Sammy and Tay be involved in from this point on? Share your opinions down below!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali