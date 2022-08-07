Former WWE RAW Women's Champion spotted with Tay Conti before her wedding, set to be a bridesmaid

Tay Conti's wedding will apparently have WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. as a bridesmaid.

The AEW wrestler recently confirmed her upcoming marriage to her on-screen partner, Sammy Guevara. The two All Elite stars play the role of a villainous couple in the squared circle, having teamed up in January after Sammy broke up with then-fiancé Pam Nizo.

After Sammy proposed to Conti during their trip to Paris in early June, the power couple announced their engagement. Since then, the latter has dropped numerous hints in her tweets about the details of her upcoming wedding.

In a recent tweet, the AEW star shared pictures of her bridesmaids. Surprisingly, WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. was featured as a bridesmaid in one of the photos.

"I have the best bridesmaids ❤" Conti wrote.

On-screen, Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara have joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. While the former has not had a match in the ring recently, the Spanish God recently defeated Dante Martin in singles match.

The WWE Superstar recently had an encounter with Ronda Rousey

While Tay Conti is busy getting ready for her big wedding, Nikki A.S.H. was confronted by The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the RAW before SummerSlam.

While Doudrop was still recovering from her defeat at the hands of Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey stormed into the arena. Facing both Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, she immediately went for an ankle lock on the latter.

After the incident, Nikki took to Twitter to express her anger at the attack.

"Mad boot. She’s lucky the announcers were holding @DoudropWWE and I back," she wrote.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether this will result in a feud between the formidable women's division stars.

