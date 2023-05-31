AEW star Tay Melo sends heartfelt message in reference to Alexa Bliss’ pregnancy announcement

AEW star Tay Melo recently took to Twitter with a happy message after Alexa Bliss' pregnancy announcement.

The three-time RAW Women's Champion announced mere hours ago that she was expecting a child with her husband Ryan Cabrera. The Instagram post she shared included a baby outfit, a sonogram image, and a card stating that they were expecting the child in December 2023.

Coincidentally, Tay Melo also recently announced her pregnancy at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Sammy Guevara and his wife made the proclamation with poster boards during Sammy's entrance at the event, which also included a few sonographic images of the baby.

The similar timing of their announcements, in addition to Carmella's pregnancy, led to Tay Melo posting a joyous tweet.

"I love that we will have so many babies arriving in the same time ish ❤️❤️❤️ happy happy happy"

You can check out the full tweet here:

We at Sportskeeda wish all the expecting mothers and their families the very best.

Alexa Bliss was recently spotted with an AEW star

While the former SmackDown Women's champion has been away from WWE action for a while, she has evidently been out and about with her friend from AEW.

In a recent Instagram post by Athena (fka Ember Moon), Veda Scott and Alexa Bliss were seen hanging out with their pal in casual wear. This marked one of the first instances of Alexa being seen since her last WWE appearance.

Bliss last appeared in WWE in January when she faced Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event. There were many indications that she might be reuniting with Bray Wyatt prior to the conflict. But both celebrities have been missing from the active scene for a considerable period of time.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Alexa plans to do next.

Who do you want to see Alexa Bliss face in the distant future? Sound off in the comments section below!

