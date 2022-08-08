"You guys deserve the world" - AEW stars and fans react to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's wedding

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti finally tied the knot to officially become husband and wife in a glamorous wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Guevara joined All Elite Wrestling on February 7, 2019, and has been one of the pillars of the company. Meanwhile, Conti signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion on September 9, 2020, and has been involved in some stellar matches.

The duo went public about their relationship in January this year. They later got engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in June 2022. The Jericho Appreciation Society members recently teased their wedding date, and Conti even revealed her bridesmaids, which included WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H.

Shortly after the wedding ceremony, AEW stars and fans reacted to the good news and congratulated the newly-wed couple. Below are some of the reactions:

kayla_one_and_only @kayla1andonly24 @sammyguevara @TayConti_ You guys deserve the world and you guys deserve true love to and you guys deserve happiness to. I happy for two my idol’s Sammy Guevara and tay conti to You guys deserve the world and you guys deserve true love to and you guys deserve happiness to. I happy for two my idol’s Sammy Guevara and tay conti to 💍😍❤️ @sammyguevara @TayConti_ https://t.co/OWwSZacu0O

🇷🇺✡️Jessica Miller #KAG751358🇷🇺✡️ @jessimiller7513 A beautiful wedding photo of Sammy Guevara and Tay Guevara!!!!!! A beautiful wedding photo of Sammy Guevara and Tay Guevara!!!!!! https://t.co/U6n3T2Nxcu

Kyle L. Villarama @KyleLVillarama Congratulations to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti on their marriage. Best wishes to both of you Congratulations to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti on their marriage. Best wishes to both of you ❤️

Amanda @MandaLHuber

We'll learn from our mistakes

And as long as it takes

I will prove my love to you



What a great night. My friends are amazing 🥰



We love you Mr & Mrs @TayConti_ We are not perfectWe'll learn from our mistakesAnd as long as it takesI will prove my love to youWhat a great night. My friends are amazing 🥰We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara We are not perfectWe'll learn from our mistakesAnd as long as it takesI will prove my love to you ❤️What a great night. My friends are amazing 🥰We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_ https://t.co/utB0ToPG3r

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti a happy married life.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW star Sammy Guevara

During a recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality said that The Spanish God is an excellent heel in All Elite Wrestling.

He wasn't very impressed with Guevara's high-risk style inside the squared circle but added that with proper guidance, it could be altered:

"I like Sammy as a, as a heel... We have talked about this from the time we first saw him. Great slappable face, incredible attitude. We found out obviously that he is a blithering simpleton and he's gonna paralyze himself and have a, not nearly the career he could have if he stopped doing all this bullsh*t. But if he had somebody guiding him, and he'd listen to him, he could be a red hot fu*king heel for a long time in this business," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see if Sammy Guevara manages to become one of the top heels in AEW with his wife Tay Conti by his side.

Do you think Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will have successful careers in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

