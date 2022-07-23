"People will drag you down for this" - AEW stars and fans react to Tony Khan's subtle jibe at Vince McMahon following his retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon shocked the pro-wrestling world earlier today by announcing his retirement from WWE.

McMahon took to Twitter to reveal his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut and thanked fans for their support over the years. Shortly after, AEW President Tony Khan shared a tweet stating that he is now the "longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling."

Twitter erupted after Khan's post, and below are some of the reactions from AEW stars as well as fans:

Jev K @Keithlo23903106 @TonyKhan @SeanRossSapp @AEW @AEW onTV @tntdrama This tweet doesn't sit well with me. I'll get called a WWE fanboy but like come on man have some respect. I know its a joke but eh. @TonyKhan @SeanRossSapp @AEW @AEWonTV @tntdrama This tweet doesn't sit well with me. I'll get called a WWE fanboy but like come on man have some respect. I know its a joke but eh.

Nicolas @NB3408 @TonyKhan @nodqdotcom @AEW @AEW onTV @tntdrama Bruh, the fact that you tweeted this within 15 minutes of his tweet is just weird. You’re way too obsessed with someone who doesn’t know you exist. @TonyKhan @nodqdotcom @AEW @AEWonTV @tntdrama Bruh, the fact that you tweeted this within 15 minutes of his tweet is just weird. You’re way too obsessed with someone who doesn’t know you exist.

Vince McMahon sent a message to WWE talent following his announcement

Apart from making the retirement announcement on Twitter, the former WWE Chairman seemingly sent an internal memo to the talent in the company.

Check it out below:

"To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience. You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a persn and as a performer. One other thing — I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX. Vince."

It is to be noted that following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named co-CEOs of the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, Triple H has been announced as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Do you think Vince McMahon's retirement will affect WWE in the near future? Let us know in the comments section.

