AEW stars react to Maryse's heartbreaking health update

WWE Superstar Maryse recently provided a shocking health update on Instagram, and many of her friends and colleagues reacted to the news. Among them were a few AEW stars.

While WWE and AEW are rival companies, the promotional divide rarely prevents talent from striking up friendships and staying in touch with each other. The latest example of this came today when two-time Divas Champion Maryse Mizanin announced that rare pre-cancerous growths had been discovered around her ovaries.

The 41-year-old revealed that she was planning to get a hysterectomy to remove the growths before they potentially develop into tumors. Several WWE Superstars and celebrities reacted to the news with dismay and well wishes on Instagram.

Additionally, AEW's Tay Melo, Justin Roberts, and Maria Kanellis sent their love. Rounding off the replies was Mercedes Mone, who reportedly signed with the young promotion weeks ago and is allegedly set to make her debut at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Big Business special on March 13.

Check out some of the reactions on Instagram below:

AEW talents react to the shocking health update

The Miz sent a heartfelt message to Maryse on her birthday

Maryse Mizanin hasn't been a full-time WWE Superstar since 2011, but she's made sporadic appearances for the company over the last decade. She's even stepped back in the ring on several occasions, with her last outing coming in a mixed tag match with her real-life husband, The Miz, against fellow wrestling power couple Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble 2022.

The two were married back in 2014 and have spent a blissful decade together. In celebration of her 41st birthday last month, the eight-time Intercontinental Champion sent out a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"Joyeux anniversaire Maryse," The Miz wrote. "If your birthday wish is to be the embodiment of perfection then it's already come true because you fill this family with love and laughs every single day. I love you and hope you have the best birthday ever."

The two have shared countless adventures together over the last decade, including starring roles in their own reality show, Miz & Mrs. They also have two children together.

Were you shocked by the former WWE Superstar's health update? Do you think she'll ever return to in-ring competition? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!