AEW subtly drops huge John Cena reference during All Out

During All Out: Toronto tonight, AEW has just made a very subtle John Cena reference during one of the major matches. They made a small nod to the WWE Superstar without directly mentioning him.Tonight's show opened up with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage taking on FTR in tag team action. This was a red-hot contest that served as the perfect opener, with the two Canadians emerging victorious in front of their home country.At a moment in the match, the Rated-R Superstar pulled off a series of moves that looked all too familiar. He paid tribute to John Cena's Five Moves of Doom. After connecting with a Backdrop Suplex on Cash Wheeler, he did the iconic setup for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and topped this off with an Attitude Adjustment to the delight of the fans.AEW indirectly referenced John Cena when they posted the clip of the moment on their social media accounts. They mentioned how they &quot;saw&quot; Adam Copeland, a clear reference to Cena's &quot;You Can't See Me&quot; catchphrase.&quot;We see what you did there, @RatedRCope!&quot; the post read.A few weeks ago, Cena paid homage to Edge by hitting a Spear during his match with Sami Zayn, complete with the iconic taunt the Hall of Famer used to do before hitting the move. This was a great exchange between two icons. This would be the closest thing Copeland could do to honor the 17-time world champion, as he is unable to participate in his retirement tour.These two were great rivals during the Attitude Era, and their work during that time is forever etched in company history. Despite being veterans, both men continue to put in great work in the ring. But it will be Cena who will be hanging up his boots much earlier, with 2025 capping off his illustrious career.