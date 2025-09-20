AEW subtly drops huge John Cena reference during All Out

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 20, 2025 22:57 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [photo: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [photo: wwe.com]

During All Out: Toronto tonight, AEW has just made a very subtle John Cena reference during one of the major matches. They made a small nod to the WWE Superstar without directly mentioning him.

Tonight's show opened up with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage taking on FTR in tag team action. This was a red-hot contest that served as the perfect opener, with the two Canadians emerging victorious in front of their home country.

At a moment in the match, the Rated-R Superstar pulled off a series of moves that looked all too familiar. He paid tribute to John Cena's Five Moves of Doom. After connecting with a Backdrop Suplex on Cash Wheeler, he did the iconic setup for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and topped this off with an Attitude Adjustment to the delight of the fans.

AEW indirectly referenced John Cena when they posted the clip of the moment on their social media accounts. They mentioned how they "saw" Adam Copeland, a clear reference to Cena's "You Can't See Me" catchphrase.

"We see what you did there, @RatedRCope!" the post read.
A few weeks ago, Cena paid homage to Edge by hitting a Spear during his match with Sami Zayn, complete with the iconic taunt the Hall of Famer used to do before hitting the move. This was a great exchange between two icons. This would be the closest thing Copeland could do to honor the 17-time world champion, as he is unable to participate in his retirement tour.

These two were great rivals during the Attitude Era, and their work during that time is forever etched in company history. Despite being veterans, both men continue to put in great work in the ring. But it will be Cena who will be hanging up his boots much earlier, with 2025 capping off his illustrious career.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

