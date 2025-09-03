  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Suddenly Drops a Huge Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn Bombshell

AEW Suddenly Drops a Huge Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn Bombshell

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:46 GMT
Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn are two of the biggest stars in WWE. However, AEW has just dropped a bombshell regarding them.

Ad

Rollins and Sami Zayn are two of the best in-ring performers on the WWE roster and have been on top of their game recently. Seth is the current World Heavyweight Champion, while Sami recently won the United States Title. Before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, these two men made a name for themselves in the Ring of Honor. Tony Khan and AEW currently own ROH. Hence, the promotion has been uploading some classic ROH matches on AEW's YouTube channel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, AEW uploaded a classic ROH match between Tyler Black and El Generico on its YouTube channel. Seth was known as Tyler Black, and Zayn was known as El Generico during their time in ROH. This came as a bit of a surprise since both men currently work for WWE.

Ad

Vince Russo Buries Seth Rollins' Faction

After joining forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins aligned himself with Bron Breakker shortly thereafter. He then also added Bronson Reed to this group, making themselves look even more dominant. Rollins also revealed that his faction's name is The Vision. While the group has proven itself to be terrifying in the ring, the name has come under scrutiny as of late.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo questioned the purpose of the group. He also noted that The Vision was a terrible name for a faction.

"With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles, and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?" Russo said.

Seth Rollins just defended his World Title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications