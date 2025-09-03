AEW Suddenly Drops a Huge Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn Bombshell

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn are two of the biggest stars in WWE. However, AEW has just dropped a bombshell regarding them. Rollins and Sami Zayn are two of the best in-ring performers on the WWE roster and have been on top of their game recently. Seth is the current World Heavyweight Champion, while Sami recently won the United States Title. Before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, these two men made a name for themselves in the Ring of Honor. Tony Khan and AEW currently own ROH. Hence, the promotion has been uploading some classic ROH matches on AEW's YouTube channel.Recently, AEW uploaded a classic ROH match between Tyler Black and El Generico on its YouTube channel. Seth was known as Tyler Black, and Zayn was known as El Generico during their time in ROH. This came as a bit of a surprise since both men currently work for WWE.Vince Russo Buries Seth Rollins' FactionAfter joining forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins aligned himself with Bron Breakker shortly thereafter. He then also added Bronson Reed to this group, making themselves look even more dominant. Rollins also revealed that his faction's name is The Vision. While the group has proven itself to be terrifying in the ring, the name has come under scrutiny as of late.Speaking on a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo questioned the purpose of the group. He also noted that The Vision was a terrible name for a faction.&quot;With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles, and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?&quot; Russo said.Seth Rollins just defended his World Title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris.