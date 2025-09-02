“What is The Vision?” - Vince Russo buries Seth Rollins’ faction after WWE RAW (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been flanked by Paul Heyman since this year's WrestleMania. The Oracle turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to join forces with the Visionary. Since then, they have been joined by others as well.

Bron Breakker joined the group on the RAW after Mania, while Bronson Reed joined at May's Saturday Night's Main Event. The group was then christened as The Vision before Becky Lynch joined them this past weekend at Clash in Paris, when she helped Seth Rollins retain his title.

Vince Russo buried Seth's group on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He questioned the vision of 'The Vision', and asked what they intend to do in WWE. He even said that 'The Vision' is such a horrible name for a faction.

"With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like absolutely. We're going to win the titles, we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?" Russo said.

The Vision has been dominating Monday Night RAW ever since its formation. They have targeted various wrestlers till now, including the likes of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and have beaten them up at every chance they've gotten. The group currently holds two of WWE's titles.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, while his wife, Becky Lynch, is the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Before becoming champion, Seth even held the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he used to win the World Title at SummerSlam, cashing it on CM Punk, who had just won the belt from Gunther in a brutal match.

