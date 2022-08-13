AEW tag team member reacts to Billy Gunn acknowledging The Acclaimed on Rampage

Billy Gunn's words on this week's AEW Rampage have seemingly shocked a friend-turned-rival wrestler.

Fans will remember the brief period in which the Acclaimed teamed up with the Gunn Club. Although Anthony Bowens was out of in-ring action for a while due to a leg injury, Max Caster, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn proved to be a formidable trio by themselves.

However, dissent arose within the alliance as the younger members of the Gunn Club grew jealous of the Acclaimed's relationship with Billy Gunn. Billy later sided with his sons, leading to a match between the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club that ended with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster standing tall.

This week on Rampage, Austin and Colten Gunn went up against Danhausen and Erick Redbeard in an effort to reclaim their honor. After a grueling fight, Austin took down the former indie sensation for a pinfall, scoring a much-needed win.

However, Billy Gunn seemed far from impressed with his sons. Talking about his disappointment even after the victory, he surprisingly mentioned the Acclaimed and stated that he missed Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

The AEW star Anthony Bowens took to Twitter shortly afterward to express his shock.

"BILL said that? #AEWRampage," Bowens tweeted.

Does Anthony Bowens intend to do something about the matter soon? Only time will tell.

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently invited John Cena to join their stable

Following a rap from Max Caster that mentioned both Joe Biden and Vince McMahon, John Cena posted a picture of the Platinum rapper on his Instagram as a sign of respect.

This prompted a hilarious invitation from Anthony Bowens, who replied to Cena's post with a message of his own.

Platinum Max Caster has also been previously praised by the Doctor of Thuganomics. Considering the camaraderie between the three stars, it may not be far-fetched to speculate the possibility of them teaming up in the future.

Do you think that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster should feud with the Gunn Club again? Sound off in the comments!

