AEW veteran's daughter shares adorable 25th anniversary pictures with Edge [Photo]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge celebrated his 25th anniversary with the Stamford-based promotion this week. He received lots of praise and heartwarming messages from fans and wrestlers, including an AEW veteran, Dustin Rhodes' daughter.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Edge possibly wrestled his last match in WWE in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The Rated-R Superstar squared off against Sheamus, in what was a first-time-ever match. He emerged victorious after hitting The Celtic Warrior with a Spear.

The 11-time world champion has not yet announced his retirement, and his future in the wrestling business remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the wrestling community couldn't thank him enough for his contributions.

Taking to Twitter, AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes' daughter, Dakota Runnels, recalled her childhood memory with The Rated-R Superstar. She shared an adorable picture claiming she got married to Edge 25 years ago while congratulating him on his 25th anniversary.

"Bet y'all didn't know @EdgeRatedR and I got married 25 years ago, so happy 25th anniversary in more ways than one 🤣💗 This was shortly before cutting the cake and exchanging the rings kindly made by the props crew 💍🍰," Runnels wrote.

Expand Tweet

Is Edge likely to sign with AEW?

Ever since The Ultimate Opportunist announced that his match in Toronto will be his last WWE match as per the current contract, fans have been going crazy with the speculations.

Many want him to sign with AEW and join his friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage, for one last "five-second pose."

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, as the Hall of Famer may have re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion without disclosing it. Nonetheless, several reports also claimed that the 11-time world champion is indeed considering heading to AEW.

Expand Tweet

The Rated-R Superstar's future in the wrestling business remains uncertain, and fans should stay tuned with all the latest reports to stay updated regarding his status.

Do you think the 49-year-old will join AEW in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here