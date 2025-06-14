  • home icon
  • “AEW wins again”- Fans go berserk after reports reveal the reason Triple H took the world title off Jey Uso

"AEW wins again"- Fans go berserk after reports reveal the reason Triple H took the world title off Jey Uso

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 14, 2025 09:06 GMT
Triple H (left) and Jey Uso (right) (Images via Triple H
Triple H (left) and Jey Uso (right) (Images via Triple H's Instagram and WWE's YouTube)

WWE star Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania by defeating Gunther. However, on this week's RAW, the latter recaptured the title, becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Interestingly, Gunther's reign might not last for long. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H took the championship off Uso to book a title match between the Ring General and WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg.

This showdown is expected to occur at Saturday Night's Main Event, on the same day as AEW All In 2025. To compete with the Jacksonville-based company, Triple H is taking the counter-programming route. While it can't be said which show will receive more viewership, many loyal All Elite Wrestling fans know which show to watch on July 12, 2025.

Check their reactions below:

Fans react to WON&#039;s report. (Images via @Cultaholic X)
Fans react to WON's report. (Images via @Cultaholic X)
Fans react to WON&#039;s report. (Images via @Cultaholic X)
Fans react to WON's report. (Images via @Cultaholic X)

Rikishi is furious with his son Jey Uso's booking in WWE

Jey Uso is the son of WWE legend Rikishi. The veteran has been vocal about the 39-year-old's booking in WWE lately. Furthermore, he was downright furious that he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther this week.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion went off on the latest episode of the Off the Top podcast.

"So you go 51 days. I say fire those that are writing for this kid here, if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion, that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position, and then that's it. All of a sudden, the brains went cloudy. You can't write, you can't think of an angle for Jey?" said Rikishi. [H/T Fightful]
Some feel that WWE took the World Heavyweight Championship off Jey Uso too soon. It remains to be seen whether he can reclaim the title this year.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
