"Why would AEW want Roman Reigns?" - WWE and AEW tipped to trade The Tribal Chief and 6-time World Champion

Bully Ray recently spoke hypothetically about WWE and AEW trading talents to bolster their respective rosters.

People have been clamoring to see a working relationship between the two rival companies for a long time. Now that Triple H is running the creative side of things, a cross-over pay-per-view is on every fan's mind.

Moreover, the idea of arranging a mutually beneficial move like a talent trade has been thrown into the hat by wrestlers and veterans alike.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray pitched AEW to trade Chris Jericho for Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

"If I'm AEW, I'm trading for Roman Reigns. And if I'm the WWE, there's only one name in AEW that I think can compare to Roman Reigns, and that's to bring back Chris Jericho. I think that's a heavy hitter for a heavy hitter. Why would AEW want Roman Reigns? Well, Roman Reigns is the biggest star on the planet right now," Ray said. (02:55)

Ray asserted that The Wizard is the only AEW star credible enough to step into The Tribal Chief's shoes:

"And if I'm the WWE, I want back a proven commodity in Chris Jericho (..) He's probably the only guy on the AEW side that could slide right into that Roman Reigns' position as World Heavyweight Champion and carry the company," he added. (03:55)

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

Chris Jericho wants to see WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in AEW

As of this writing, there's no concrete information on whether WWE or AEW is interested in the talent trade.

However, Chris Jericho has expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns in All Elite Wrestling.

The JAS leader once spoke to WhatCulture's Adam Wilbourne and explained why The Tribal Chief tops his wishlist of stars he would want in AEW:

"Obviously, what's my wishlist? I'd put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody because not only he's a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry for real. So that's a guy I would love to get my hands on for sure.

Nevertheless, Reigns appears to be a WWE lifer, and it is unlikely that the company will ever let a Superstar of his caliber leave anytime soon.

But fans shouldn't be surprised if Jericho returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut whenever his AEW contract expires.

