"Which is more dangerous?" - Twitter flares up in a frenzy to comparisons between seemingly toxic backstage atmosphere in AEW and WWE amidst Andrade El Idolo's recent altercation

There was a point in time when AEW was praised significantly for having a positive working environment. However, the recent social media spat followed by a brawl between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara has shed doubt on that notion. Naturally, fans were quick to jump onto the controversy.

After news of the altercation broke, many on social media compared AEW's locker to NXT's parking lot. The parking lot on WWE's developmental brand has become infamous for being the location of multiple brawls over the past few years. One of the most recent attacks was Cora Jade's ambush on Roxanne Perez. However, unlike with AEW's backstage, these attacks are mainly within kayfabe.

So far, Tony Khan's promotion has had three reported physical altercations within the past few months. CM Punk's brawl with The Elite is possibly the most notorious of the three, but the altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara largely flew under the radar despite the Mad King's suspension. However, Andrade and Guevara's most recent brawl has put everything under the microscope.

Many fans now believe that the situation within All Elite Wrestling is far more dire than Tony Khan would want them to think. A few have even began rallying behind CM Punk's claims during the media scrum. Regardless, many now believe that it's far safer within NXT's parking lot than AEW's locker room.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Tiffany 💜🖤 @wrestlingripley @slate_s42 I wanna know what they have in the air in the locker room that makes everyone fight @slate_s42 I wanna know what they have in the air in the locker room that makes everyone fight

Revolvoe M. @revolvoe @colettearrand @TrevorDame in the nxt parking lot, you never know who's coming, but in the aew locker room? every smile is a shark's @colettearrand @TrevorDame in the nxt parking lot, you never know who's coming, but in the aew locker room? every smile is a shark's

Chip Collins @CColl3 At this point, I think the NXT parking lot is safer than the AEW backstage area. At this point, I think the NXT parking lot is safer than the AEW backstage area.

Daniel McMike @danielr59388029 If AEW wrestlers just fist fought in the parking lot instead of backstage, like NXT does they wouldn't get sent home right? If AEW wrestlers just fist fought in the parking lot instead of backstage, like NXT does they wouldn't get sent home right?

The Professor Nick Harrison @mrprofessor318 Apparently the NXT Parking Lot was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite… Apparently the NXT Parking Lot was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite…

Isaac @Ischuetter AEW backstage is worse then the NXT parking lot AEW backstage is worse then the NXT parking lot

Nick Boylan @RandomSegments @RossWBermanIV The problem is the AEW locker room is full of people violent enough to have survived the NXT parking lot. @RossWBermanIV The problem is the AEW locker room is full of people violent enough to have survived the NXT parking lot.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame World's most dangerous work environments:



1. Mineshafts

2. Construction sites

3. AEW locker room World's most dangerous work environments:1. Mineshafts2. Construction sites3. AEW locker room

Tony Khan recently admitted that much of AEW's backstage turbulence was a 'preventable setback'

While fans might not be sure about the state of All Elite Wrestling and the promotion's direction, Tony Khan remains confident about the future. Khan also believes that a lot of the issues the company has faced could have been avoided, but expressed that he's learning along the way.

During a recent interview with Variety, Khan recalled how he eventually made sense of the setbacks he faced.

"That was when I started to say, ‘You know, a lot of these setbacks were very preventable, and there were things that I didn’t even want to do in the first place. So I just said going forward that I’m only going to do ideas that I feel good about. … As I gained experience in wrestling, I started to gain more confidence," said Khan. (H/T: Fightful)

With four of his top stars suspended and another seemingly aching to return to WWE, the AEW President has a ton on his plate.

Will Khan be able to weather the storm and pull his company out on the other end, or will all the internal strife prove too much to handle? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : Will AEW recover from the backstage turmoil it is currently facing? Yes No 5 votes