After Jey Uso, another major WWE Superstar tipped by veteran to hand Roman Reigns a rare clean pinfall loss

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has not suffered a defeat since the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year. The last person to hand him a pinfall loss was his cousin Jey Uso when The Usos battled against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match billed as 'The Bloodline Civil War.'

The Head of the Table is now set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes, who almost dethroned him at The Show of Shows last year.

Ahead of their highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 40, Arn Anderson spoke on his ARN podcast to discuss a potential match finish.

The veteran shared his belief that The American Nightmare should pin The Tribal Chief clean in the middle of the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year:

“If he’s going to fulfill his dream, he needs to do it with his finish, 1-2-3, and if I’m the other guy that gets beat, I want to get beat, not by a roll-up with a handful of tights. I want to get beat by your best stuff. What is your best move? That’s what you’re going to beat me with. Not something, crossbody, roll through, handful of tights. That don’t work. I want to see it and know that’s it. I want to hear, ‘1-2-3,’ new champion.” [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

What role will The Rock play in Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

After joining forces with The Bloodline recently, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has promised everyone that he will do everything possible to ensure Cody Rhodes does not 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry, however, thinks The People's Champion will cost the Head of the Table his title to set up a blockbuster match between the two for next year's WrestleMania:

"There’s always gonna be multiple people trying to be that number one heel, and The Rock wants to be the number one heel because that’s just who he is. But the number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman and Cody are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman, and then that’s what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other, and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock."

Reigns and The Rock will return to SmackDown this week. The Brahma Bull will probably respond to the challenge laid by The American Nightmare for a singles match.

