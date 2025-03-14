After Jon Moxley vs. Cope's AEW rematch, another big clash confirmed 

Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland will clash for the AEW World Championship again next week on Dynamite. However, before that, another major rematch will be going down this weekend on Collision.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler returned alongside Cope at Worlds End 2024 to exact vengeance on Moxley and The Death Riders for having previously assaulted them backstage. Rated-FTR then defeated The One True King and his soldiers at Fight for the Fallen in January and overcame The Learning Tree just days later.

The trio joined forces with The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs to battle both heel groups in a massive 12-person tag match on Collision: Maximum Carnage. Later that month, FTR defeated Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight.

Harwood and Wheeler's winning streak came to an end in February when the duo, along with Daniel Garcia, failed to defeat The Undisputed Kingdom in trios competition. Then, on the March 1 edition of Collision, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions lost to Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Some tension was teased between the two teams the following week, as The Undisputed Kingdom members invited FTR to face them again on the March 15 edition of the Saturday night show.

The matchup has now been officially announced by the Jacksonville-based promotion on X/Twitter.

"THIS SATURDAY, 3/15! #AEWCollision Las Vegas, NV LIVE at 8ET / 7VT pm on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax FTR vs Undisputed Kingdom The rematch has been signed! FTR (@DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR) get another shot at Undisputed Kingdom's @RoderickStrong + @KORCombat THIS SATURDAY in Vegas!"

Check out the announcement for the match below:

Fans will be keen to find out if the aforementioned bout will trigger the recently rumored FTR heel turn.

Other matches announced for AEW Collision this week

AEW recently announced a tournament to decide Kenny Omega's first International Championship opponent at the company's upcoming PPV, Dynasty 2025. This week on Dynamite, two first-round matches were held for the same, with Orange Cassidy and the debuting "Speedball" Mike Bailey emerging victorious.

The tournament will continue this weekend on Collision in Las Vegas, NV. The two remaining first-round bouts will take place on the episode, pitting Ricochet against Katsuyori Shibata and Mark Davis against former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe.

The winners of these matches will face OC and Speedball in a four-way bout next Wednesday. Whoever emerges victorious on March 19 will battle The Best Bout Machine at AEW Dynasty.

