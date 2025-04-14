AJ Lee returning to WWE after 10 years to feud with former AEW champion is a good idea, says legend (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe still holds AJ Lee in high regard. The two-time Diva of the Year has not wrestled in 3,669 days. Rumors of her return picked up when CM Punk came back, and they have increased during WrestleMania 41 season as another major name is expected to make a comeback. Wrestling legends Bill Apter and Teddy Long recently weighed in on the potential reignition of a feud.

The Geek Goddess had many notable WWE rivalries, but she and the former Paige had a unique friend-foe bond. Paige's historic RAW debut after WrestleMania XXX saw the then-21-year-old capture AJ's Divas Championship. At WrestleMania 31, Paige and AJ defeated The Bella Twins before teaming up with Naomi on RAW to defeat Natalya and the Bellas in what was Lee's final match.

Both veterans have been rumored to return to WWE. The Anti-Diva was arguably underutilized in All Elite Wrestling, but World Wrestling Entertainment will push her a certain way, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter.

The 2011 NWA Hall of Famer discussed Saraya's future on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, and co-host Mac Davis brought up WWE possibly revisiting the AJ vs. Paige rivalry. Apter and Teddy Long agreed that this was a good idea, and Mac asked the 2017 WWE Hall of Famer for his thoughts.

"I think so, because it's different, and people haven't seen that in a while. It's brand new," Teddy Long said. [From 2:39 to 2:44]

AJ and Paige stood on opposite sides of the ring around 35 times. Their last televised singles bout saw AJ retain the Divas Championship at Hell in a Cell 2014.

Saraya continues post-AEW project amid WWE rumors

Saraya has left AEW and is rumored to return to World Wrestling Entertainment as Paige. While fans wait for her decision, the multi-time champion is continuing her Rulebreakers podcast. The show launched in late March, and she used it to announce her AEW departure.

Rulebreakers has already featured AEW's Harley Cameron and MTV's Kail Lowry. A new episode released this week features actor and comedian Brad Williams.

The podcast is released by the Audacy network every Thursday via Apple, YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms. Upcoming guests include musician Hayes Warner and comedian Joe Stapleton, but there will also be monthly solo episodes.

