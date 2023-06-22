"All he ever does is just moan"- Top name fires shot at WWE legend Bret Hart

Will Ospreay continues his mean streak by throwing verbal jabs at WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

The NJPW star has been taking the pro-wrestling realm by storm with his incredible in-ring prowess and heelish antics. Ospreay has registered numerous outings for AEW in recent times, most recently on Rampage last week. The 30-year shocked the All Elite fans by appearing unannounced on Dynamite last week, taking out his arch-nemesis Kenny Omega.

The British high-flyer never shies away from taking shots at his peers and veterans of the business. During a recent media interview with NJPW, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was at full-throttle, firing shots at the legendary Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"I don’t know where this notion came from, or all Canadians being so polite and all. Bret Hart, especially. All he ever does is just moan. All the time. He has nothing nice to say about wrestling, so why would you ever want to be near that guy?" said Ospreay.

It was the second verbal swipe taken by Ospreay at The Hitman this month. However, it must be noted that his comments might just have emanated only from his heel character portrayal.

Bret Hart slams AEW and Jon Moxley for incorporating ''violence and gore''

Bret Hart is widely admired for being one of the most technically gifted wrestlers of all time. The Hart Foundation member was never one to incorporate hardcore antics into his in-ring style, contrary to AEW stalwart Jon Moxley.

During an interview with HN Live (which has since been deleted from their YouTube channel), the WCW legend lashed out at All Elite Wrestling and its former Champion, Jon Moxley.

"AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off," said Bret Hart.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will lock horns again at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Given the magnitude of this bout, fans are expecting it to be a hard-hitting classic.

