"Bret Hart just moans all the f**king time" - Top name goes on a heated rant against WWE legend and AEW stars 

Will Ospreay recently namedropped several notable entities in the wrestling industry, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

This came after he defeated Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion 6.4 to become the number one contender for the IWGP US Title, booking a match against Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door. Following the event, he had some harsh words for his arch-nemesis. The two men have fought several times, with Omega coming out victorious in their latest encounter earlier this year.

The NJPW superstar did not mince his words during an interview backstage after the show. He mentioned that he will be walking into enemy territory in Canada, but he wanted to embarrass Omega in front of his home country.

I'm walking into AEW territory once again. Only this time, Kenny, in the Tokyo Dome, I can't tell you enough, you embarrassed me. It was 80% you, 20% Ospreay, we all know it. I left covered in my own blood, a shell of a man. Now I have to get revenge. There is not a better place to do it than in your home territory."

He also took shots at several other Canadians in the industry, namedropping the likes of WWE legend Bret Hart and AEW superstar Chris Jericho.

"Where is this f***ing notion that all Canadians are nice? 'Oh, sorry about that. Everyone is Canada is f***ing nice.' Look at the evidence. Chris Jericho, a***ole. Don Callis, a***ole. El Phantasmo, a***ole. Bret Hart just moans all the f***ing time. I just figure all you Canadians are f***ing a***oles." [H/T Fightful]

See his promo below.

Will Ospreay recently responded to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay mentioned that he would like to face Seth Rollins in a match someday. With WWE Money in the Bank this year set for the O2 arena in London, which according to Ospreay, is twenty minutes from his residence, the NJPW star teased an appearance.

This triggered several exchanges on Twitter between the two, with the latest response being a four-word tweet by Ospreay in response to Rollins' "Bruv" tweet.

"What you saying champ."

See the exchange between the two below.

It remains to be seen whether Ospreay will manage to defeat Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door. It will also be interesting to see whether a potential feud is in the works between Ospreay and Rollins.

