6-time champion responds to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' tweet with an interesting message

Seth Rollins' latest tweet has caught the attention of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

Rollins recently tweeted at Ospreay and sent out a one-word message. During a recent interview, the latter expressed his interest in a dream match against the WWE Superstar.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay continued his social media back-and-forth with Rollins. This time around, he tweeted an interesting four-word tweet and responded to Rollins' "Bruv" tweet.

"What you saying champ."

Check out Ospreay's tweet:

Ospreay is currently under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and will be in action at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. At Dominion, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defeated Lance Archer.

The win has confirmed Ospreay's position as the #1 contender for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship currently held by Kenny Omega. They are set to collide in a rematch at Forbidden Door 2 on June 25.

Rhea Ripley has expressed her interest in facing Seth Rollins and other male stars in intergender matches

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day confronted Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

Ripley recently discussed the idea of her challenging for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, The Eradicator addressed Rollins' actions from last week's episode of RAW. She said:

"I would love to give Seth Rollins a bit of a lesson after Monday, him putting his arm around me, scaring the living hell out of me. I thought it was Dom but whatever. So, he's gonna get his. But I'd love to do that."

Ripley is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. At Night of Champions, she defeated Natalya to retain her title within 69 seconds. Rollins, meanwhile, won the world title by beating AJ Styles on the same show in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins' first title defense will be against Damian Priest on this week's episode of RAW.

