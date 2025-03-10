"Always welcome in AEW" - Tony Khan publicly calls for legend's return after 4 years

AEW President Tony Khan always looks to bring in popular stars who help put the spotlight on All Elite Wrestling programming, as recently seen with Big Boom AJ. Khan has shared his desire to see NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In March 2021, Shaq first appeared on All Elite Wrestling on an episode of Dynamite. The former Basketball player teamed up with a debuting Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The veteran hasn't been seen in the company since but has shared that he plans on returning to wrestling one day.

During the AEW Revolution post-media scrum, Tony Khan spoke about celebrity involvement in the promotion and praised Big Boom AJ for his performance. Khan also recalled how Shaq helped in 2021 and is ready to welcome him back to the company in the future.

"Big Boom AJ was tremendous. It is a high standard and he was one of the really popular figures and somebody who helped to drive a lot of interest in the show. Another person who came in and did fantastic for us and it’s somebody who has a lot of history in this arena in particular and somebody I think the world of is Shaq. Shaq came in and was fantastic for AEW and that was actually four years ago this week. Ahead of the second Revolution in 2021, Shaq was in AEW, so four years ago we saw him. He is absolutely somebody else who’s always welcome in AEW." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Tony Khan calls Shaq one of the greatest celebrities to come to AEW

In the same Revolution post media scrum, Tony Khan praised Shaquille O'Neal and claimed he was one of the greatest celebrities to step foot in All Elite Wrestling. He compared his presence both on and off screen and called him one of the most genuine personalities.

"He was one of the greatest celebrities we’ve ever had and he is truly one of the most recognizable people in the world when he goes in front of the camera, but Shaq is also one of the most genuine, authentic and respectful and kind and amazing people behind the camera as well. So Shaq is always somebody that I would hold up to that standard."[H/T:InsideTheRopes]

We will have to wait and see if Shaq makes his return to All Elite Wrestling programming in the future. Last night's Revolution pay-per-view received mixed reactions from fans following the main event, which saw Christain Cage unsuccessfully cashing in his contract for the World Title.

