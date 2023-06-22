Andrade El Idolo debunks ongoing CM Punk rumor since his AEW return

CM Punk's stunning return to AEW has been well-received by fans and his well-wishers. However, recent reports have insinuated that his presence hadn't sat well with some in the locker room.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer learned that there's a "lot of divisiveness" since the Chicago native's comeback, and it has only gotten worse lately.

It's no secret that The Straight Edge Superstar has had his fair share of supporters and detractors in AEW.

But Andrade El Idolo has come out in support of CM Punk amidst these swirling rumors. Taking to Twitter, the Mexican sensation debunked recent reports, calling it bulls**t:

"The locker room was amazing!!! This is b sh #AEWCollision," El Idolo tweeted.

Andrade's tweet implies the locker room environment is optimistic, with Punk primed for bigger and better things on Collision.

It isn't the first time the former WWE United States Champion has shut down Dave Meltzer's report. Prior to his return, El Idolo quashed rumors that he turned down creative for his return.

The 33-year-old also returned to AEW on the same night as CM Punk. Upon his return, he defeated Buddy Matthews in a barnburner singles contest. However, his saga with The House of Black member is far from over, as Malakai Black and Brody King laid waste to El Idolo last week.

As announced earlier, Andrade El Idolo will face Brody King in a first-time-ever match on the forthcoming episode of Collision in Canada this week.

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

CM Punk is brimming with confidence after he and FTR defeated Samoa Joe and the Bullet Club Gold in the main event of AEW Collision last Saturday.

However, it doesn't look like the feud will be a one-off affair. On Dynamite last night, the Best in the World helped The Hardys, FTR, and Ricky Starks repel a post-match attack from the Gunns and the Bullet Club Gold.

#AEWDYNAMITE "I AM A COLLISION GUY I AM NOT EVEN SUPPOSED TO BE HERE." -CM PUNK "I AM A COLLISION GUY I AM NOT EVEN SUPPOSED TO BE HERE." -CM PUNK #AEWDYNAMITE https://t.co/GThBIVYuwf

Soon after, Punk challenged Bullet Club and the Guns to an eight-man tag team bout on Collision before Forbidden Door II this week. It will be interesting to see how the next chapter of this long-running rivalry will play out.

