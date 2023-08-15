Andrade El Idolo references Triple H in a new Twitter post

Triple H has captured the hearts of many of the talent who once worked under him, and Andrade El Idolo seems to still hold him in high regard. The AEW star recently posted a physique update and paid homage to The Game in the process.

Andrade notably enjoyed a lot of success in The Game's NXT, where he even held the brand's World Championship. Many believed his ties to the veteran and his wife, Charlotte Flair, being in WWE would have led to his return.

In a recent post showing off his physique, Andrade El Idolo referenced Triple H, Ultimate Warrior, and Davey Boy Smith.

"A dream is a vision, a goal is a promise, you can keep you promise to yourself by remaining, flexible, focused and committed I love old school body #UltimateWarrior #DaveBoy #TripleH #milmascaras #canek," Andrade posted.

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo has been on quite a high since recapturing his mask from House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Recently, he got a tattoo on his finger, and during his celebration took a shot at Cody Rhodes.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Triple H urged Andrade El Idolo to maintain contact after his WWE departure

While he enjoyed success in NXT under Triple H, his main roster run wasn't as well-received. Andrade quickly became unhappy, and ultimately ended up requesting his release from WWE in March 2021.

During an interview with Mas Lucha, Andrade El Idolo thanked Triple H for all his help in NXT, and noted how The Game assured him that they could stay in contact.

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities," said Andrade. [H/T Comicbook]

Expand Tweet

It's unclear what could be next for Andrade after conquering The House of Black. Many have been clamoring for him to capture gold in AEW, and now might just be the best time for him to do so.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here