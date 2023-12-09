Andrade El Idolo shares cryptic post during SmackDown amid AEW contract expiry rumors

Andrade El Idolo shared a cryptic tweet during the airing of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This comes at an interesting time, as reports have come out regarding his AEW contract.

The former NXT Champion has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2021. However, recent reports have stated that he could be on his way out of the promotion, as his contract will expire soon. He has been linked to a move back to WWE and a possible return to historic Mexican promotion CMLL.

A few minutes ago, Andrade El Idolo posted a one-word tweet. This could be a tease at him preparing to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and waiting for the remainder of his contract to run its course. Alternatively, he could simply be promoting AEW Rampage, which airs tonight.

"Almost!!! 🕥," Andrade tweeted.

Details regarding Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson's moment during Collision tapings

A few days ago, the taping for this week's episode of AEW Collision took place. One of the matches scheduled for the show featured a Continental Classic Blue League match between Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo.

The two have clashed in the ring before, and unfortunately, this was the match where the American Dragon injured his orbital bone. This time around, many noticed a similar moment occurring during the match.

Andrade was seen poking Danielson's eyes during the match, which led to bleeding. A report from Fightful Select clarified that this spot was part of the storyline, and Danielson did not suffer another legitimate injury. This will not affect his future appearances.

As of now, Andrade still has the Continental Classic to go through, and there have not been any reports of anything being made official. Fans will have to wait for more reports regarding the remaining time on his contract and the luchador's decision on whether he should leave AEW.

