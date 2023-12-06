Rumor killer on Bryan Danielson's injury on AEW Collision - Reports

On the upcoming edition of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson is scheduled to face Andrade El Idolo in a blue league clash of the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament. While it will air on December 9, 2023, the Jacksonville-based company has already completed the tapings of Collision on Tuesday, December 5.

A fan in attendance recently uploaded a post on X (formerly called Twitter) in which the American Dragon was seen bleeding after being poked in the eye by Andrade. The video had the wrestling world concerned about the 42-year-old, who has already suffered multiple injuries during the past year.

A recent report shed light on the incident and Bryan Danielson's health status. Fightful Select reported that the events of Collision tapings were part of an angle, and the former WWE Champion has not been sidelined due to injury.

The report also revealed that the overall mood of AEW officials after the tapings was positive, and they were happy with the quality of matches that took place on the show. As per the report, Danielson will likely be present at the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend reacts to Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's AEW exit

At AEW All In pay-per-view, a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry led to the Second City Saint getting fired from Tony Khan's company. Bryan Danielson recently confirmed his involvement in the disciplinary committee that decided to terminate the 45-year-old's contract.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his take on the decision made by the disciplinary committee.

"If anybody knows Bryan, you couldn't pick probably a more level-headed guy in the locker room than Bryan. When it's Bryan that makes a decision, it's like, 'Wow.' So, obviously, it was very warranted." [1:17:22 – 1:17:59]

CM Punk left All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 and shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

Chris Jericho recently commented on CM Punk's WWE return. Read the full story here.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.