Andrade reacts to CJ Perry dancing with Daniel Garcia

Andrade El Idolo and CJ Perry's newly-formed alliance got off to a great start this past Saturday on Collision, as the Mexican star scored an impressive win over Daniel Garcia. However, Perry's questionable dance moves may cause a rift in this otherwise powerful pairing.

During the bout between Garcia and Andrade, The Red Death showed off his patented hip-thrusting dance moves, this time directed at Miro's Hot & Flexible wife. After looking confused for no more than a second, CJ Perry decided to join in and mimic Garcia's taunt.

This seemingly did not sit well with Andrade, who took to social media to openly question his association with his new manager:

"I'm a little confused with my decision!!!! what was that [CJ Perry] ???" Andrade posted.

Ultimately, all that matters is that Andrade walked away with the win. With Perry in his corner, the former WWE United States Champion will be looking to climb the ladder in Tony Khan's promotion and reach the heights many believe he is more than capable of.

CJ Perry's interesting comment about Andrade El Idolo

Andrade was not the only one who took to social media following Collision. CJ, too, wasted little time breaking her silence after the pairing's initial success.

Pointing out the obvious, Perry shared an interesting message regarding her new client's physique, something that Miro might not take too lightly.

"MY NEW CLIENT @ANDRADEALMAS IS JACKED AF !!!! @AEW," wrote Perry.

Andrade reposting Perry's Instagram story

Many expect Miro and Andrade to cross paths imminently, especially given how The Redeemer has dealt with some of Perry's other prospective clients.

Nonetheless, for the time being, it looks as though Andrade and Perry's new working relationship will see both stars grow their star power and gain more prominent roles in AEW.

