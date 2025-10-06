Andrade sends a message after huge appearance outside AEW gets announced

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:39 GMT
AEW Andrade
Andrade has signed with AEW (Image source: Andrade on X)

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade has been announced for an appearance outside AEW, and he has a message for fans. The announcement was made just days after his All Elite Wrestling return.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo made his shocking AEW return after his abrupt WWE departure. El Idolo was revealed as the newest member of The Don Callis Family after he attacked Kenny Omega. The former United States Champion also became the first wrestler to switch between the Stamford-based and Jacksonville-based promotions two times.

Following his return to All Elite Wrestling, Andrade El Idolo has been announced for an appearance at the APC 22nd anniversary show in Paris, France. El Idolo reacted to the announcement on X with the following message for fans:

"See you soon in Paris, France," he wrote.

Following his recent WWE departure, Andrade also made his return to the indies and won the Crash Heavyweight Championship after his surprising return to All Elite Wrestling.

Andrade on whether he left WWE on good terms before AEW return

Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut in 2021 after his first run in WWE. He then departed the Tony Khan-led promotion at the end of 2023 before making his return to the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2024. However, the second stint didn't last long, as El Idolo is back in All Elite Wrestling again.

In a chat with TJ Sports, Andrade recently revealed that he left WWE for the second time on good terms and advised wrestlers never to criticize companies.

“I’ve left most companies on good terms. I also left WWE well. I always tell other wrestlers–don’t speak badly about companies. Companies will always remain, but we wrestlers get injured, we pass away, and wrestling continues. That’s the advice I give: don’t badmouth promotions. When I was younger, I sometimes spoke out, but I’ve always respected every company," El Idolo said.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former United States Champion following his All Elite Wrestling return.

