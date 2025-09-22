Andrade tipped to reunite with major AEW star following WWE exit by veteran 

2025 has been a complicated year for WWE. Even though they signed popular names such as Penta, Blake Monroe, Rusev, Ricky Saints, and more, several stars have left the company. World Wrestling Entertainment let go of former NXT Champion Andrade a few weeks ago.

Andrade's second WWE run recently came to an unexpected end after a little over a year. During his first stint, he was booked as a megastar on the developmental brand. However, he joined AEW in 2021. After his contract with the Jacksonville-based company expired in late 2023, he rejoined World Wrestling Entertainment. Unfortunately, this proved to be a bad decision. The 35-year-old was often treated like an afterthought and mostly competed in the mid-card and lower mid-card. Nevertheless, WCW veteran Konnan believes that the former United States Champion has a place in the Tony Khan-led company.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, AAA Hall of Famer Konnan said that the Mexico native should reunite with La Facción Ingobernable's Rush. He spoke of the history the two wrestlers shared in their country, and also praised the former WWE star's abilities.

"Well, yeah, of course. (On Andrade reuniting with Rush). Because, for those who don't know, they used to be partners in Mexico. La Facción Ingobernable. And now it's his brother and Mortos, who used to be Taurus, and he would fit right in. I think Andrade has it all. Looks, size, can talk and he's a f***ing great wrestler," said Konnan.

Accomplishments of former WWE star Andrade

In World Wrestling Entertainment, Andrade held the NXT Championship once, the Speed Championship once, and the United States Championship once.

In CMLL, he held the CMLL Universal Championship once, the CMLL World Tag Team Championship once with Volador Jr., and the CMLL World Trios Championship once with Máscara Dorada and La Máscara. The 35-year-old is also a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

