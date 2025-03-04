Anthony Bowens extends support to AEW tag team after online backlash 

Anthony Bowens has voiced his solidarity with one of AEW's fastest-rising tag teams. The duo in question, The Outrunners, are scheduled for a major title opportunity later this week.

Around seven years after his debut in the squared circle, Bowens signed with AEW in 2020, where he was promptly paired with Max Caster. The Acclaimed proceeded to emerge as fan favorites over time and development. Their alliance with Billy Gunn, incredibly popular catchphrases, and merchandise catapulted the unit to the top of the tag team and trios divisions. Although The Acclaimed have since split up, the All Elite fanbase has rallied around another up-and-coming tag team in recent months - that of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd.

Since last year, The Outrunners have generated considerable momentum with their entertaining '80s throwback gimmick and character work. This momentum has seemingly translated into a significant push, as the duo pulled off an upset victory over The Murder Machines last week on AEW Dynamite.

It was later announced that Magnum and Floyd were set for an All Elite World Tag Team Title match against Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate at Revolution 2025. While the revelation elicited positive reactions from many viewers, others were less enthusiastic about Brian Cage and Lance Archer being seemingly left out of the upcoming pay-per-view in favor of the babyface team.

Responding to a user's surprise at the backlash against The Outrunners on X/Twitter, Anthony Bowens paralleled the negative reactions to their title shot announcement with the backlash received by The Acclaimed en route to All Out 2022.

"They did the same thing to us for All Out 2022. I hope LA shows up for them like Chicago did for us," wrote Bowens.

The Five-Tool Player and Max Caster had unsuccessfully challenged Swerve In Our Glory at the 2022 edition of All Out for the World Tag Team Championship. They finally beat Strickland and Keith Lee for the belts at Grand Slam in front of a vocally celebrating crowd.

Unfortunately, The Acclaimed split up on Collision: Maximum Carnage in January 2025. Bowens refused to continue his alliance with Platinum Max and sided with Billy Gunn instead.

What the rest of the card for AEW Revolution looks like

AEW will host the 2025 edition of its annual pay-per-view Revolution in Los Angeles, CA, on March 9. Besides the World Tag Team Title showdown referred to above, several high-stakes bouts have been announced for the upcoming event.

These matches include:

Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe vs Johnny TV and MxM Collection (for Zero-Hour)

Jon Moxley (c) vs Adam Copeland for the AEW World Title

Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Title

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Kenny Omega for the International Title

Mercedes Mone (c) vs Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title

Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet in a World Title contender's match

Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match

Hangman Adam Page vs MJF

It remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based company has in store for its fanbase heading into the PPV.

