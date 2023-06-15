"At least Savage talked" - Konnan scoffs at comparison between WWE legend Macho Man and AEW star

Konnan was recently posed with a question about an AEW star that the WCW legend quickly ran into the ground. The question centered around whether Jamie Hayter can be compared to "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

The interaction occurred on an episode of Konnan's Keepin' It 100 podcast. The hosts were discussing where things went wrong for Jamie Hayter in AEW. The general consensus among the podcasters is that the former Women's Champion was constantly being positioned as an afterthought to Britt Baker.

This led one host to compare Hayter's role in her relationship with the D.M.D. to The Macho Man's role next to Hulk Hogan as part of The Mega Powers.

"At least Savage talked, bro. Savage was his own deal. There were two big superpowers. This is just her and she's in [Britt Baker's] shadow. Not the same thing," Konnan said. (1:26 - 1:36)

90s WWE @90sWWE Macho Man, Pamela Anderson and Hulk Hogan on the set of Baywatch 📸 Macho Man, Pamela Anderson and Hulk Hogan on the set of Baywatch 📸 https://t.co/Zi8smt87GR

Jamie Hayter recently lost her AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and is set to spend some time on the sideline due to injury.

Disco Inferno believes AEW never made Jamie Hayter feel like a star

On the same podcast, Konnan's co-host, Disco Inferno, shared his thoughts on Jamie Hayter's run in AEW thus far. The United Kingdom native is undoubtedly a popular star in the company, but the WCW veteran feels as though she has not been allowed to grow as a performer.

"I'll tell you exactly what the problem with Jamie Hayter was. She looked like she couldn't be on TV unless Britt Baker was with her. [...] And even when she won the belt, Britt Baker would do half the talking. It's like why are these two together?" (0:27 - 0:38)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Britt Baker: “It’s time for Jamie Hayter to have the spotlight and the title and for Jamie to have the big push. Jamie’s been getting nuclear reactions for a while now.



I want to do anything to help the brand. I want to have any role that’s going to help elevate everybody else.” Britt Baker: “It’s time for Jamie Hayter to have the spotlight and the title and for Jamie to have the big push. Jamie’s been getting nuclear reactions for a while now.I want to do anything to help the brand. I want to have any role that’s going to help elevate everybody else.” https://t.co/TAfNNg8h13

Inferno emphasized that Hayter's downfall was no fault of her own, but rather that the onus falls on Tony Khan in this case. He continued:

"And all they had to do was give her her platform, let her do all the talking. She's the champion. They just neutered her because they keep pushing Britt Baker as like a more important character than her." (0:48 - 1:00)

There has been much speculation about a rematch between Hayter and Toni Storm for the Women's Championship possibly taking place at All In in London, England. However, only time will tell whether this comes to fruition.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes