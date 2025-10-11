Best wishes to AEW star Ricochet

Ricochet has emerged as one of AEW's most entertaining acts since his debut in the company last year. The Tony Khan-led promotion's official social media channel has now wished the decorated high-flyer on the occasion of his birthday. For the past couple of months, Ricochet and his allies, The Gates of Agony, have been embroiled in a massive rivalry with The Hurt Syndicate. The Future of Flight and his teammates cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door. The erstwhile Hurt Business returned fire by sabotaging The Demand during their World Trios Championship bout against The Opps. Ricochet defeated Benjamin in singles competition around ten days before he and GOA faced off against The Syndicate at All Out : Toronto, where The Human Highlight Reel secured the win for his team by pinning MVP. The two groups went to war once again as they battled in a Street Fight earlier this week on AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday. The bout ended with Ricochet eating the pinfall after being sent through a table by The Standard of Excellence with a German Suplex. The Hightlight of the Night turned 37 this Saturday on October 11. The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling sent a birthday message to Ricochet just a while ago. &quot;Happy Birthday!@KingRicochet [birthday gift emoji],&quot; said the post.Check out AEW's tweet for Ricochet below: Sportskeeda Wrestling conveys its best wishes to Ricochet on the occasion of his birthday. Ricochet's post-match comments after AEW DynamiteRicochet suffered a big setback earlier this week on AEW Dynamite : Title Tuesday, where he suffered the pinfall in the Street Fight between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate after sustaining a three-on-one beatdown at the hands of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Speaking to a camera crew backstage after the show, the former WWE US and Intercontinental Champion asked the dominant trio if they had singled him out because they were scared of taking on Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in addition to him. &quot;Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?&quot;Ricochet and GOA - The Demand [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen what lies next in the rivalry between The Syndicate and The Demand, as their program seems to be far from over.