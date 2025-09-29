Best wishes to AEW star Rush

Best wishes go out to AEW star Rush as he has reached a personal milestone today. The LFI member is currently the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Sammy Guevara.Although not as prominent on AEW programming at the moment, Rush's popularity in the Jacksonville-based promotion has grown due to his presence as the leader of his group, La Facción Ingobernable, and his talent in the ring. The Luchador recently won the vacant ROH tag titles at the promotion's Death Before Dishonor event, where he was revealed as Sammy Guevara's partner who had betrayed the Sons Of Texas, his former faction at the show. Now, Rush has celebrated another milestone, but this time a personal one as he turned 36 years old. Rush, who had joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2022, was celebrated by the promotion on X, with the company's official handle commemorating the special occasion with a birthday wish.&quot;Happy Birthday! @rushtoroblanco.&quot;AEW star Rush recently teased a reunion with released WWE star AndradeBefore Andrade left All Elite Wrestling for WWE in the backend of 2023, El Idolo was a member of the La Facción Ingobernable stable in Tony Khan's promotion alongside Rush. However, Andrade's most recent run with the Stamford-based promotion came to an abrupt end earlier this month, and recently, his former teammate Rush teased a reunion with the 35-year-old.Taking to X, the LFI member shared an hourglass emoji along with a hashtag that hinted at a future linkup with Andrade. The post was made shortly after El Idolo's release was made official.&quot;⏳ #INGOBERNABLESOFBLOOD #LFI 🥇&quot;RUSH OFICIAL @rushtoroblancoLINK⏳ #INGOBERNABLESOFBLOOD #LFI 🥇Although there are no concrete reports regarding which company Andrade will join, it will be interesting to see if El Idolo ends up rejoining the Jacksonville-based promotion and teaming up with leader Rush and his group LFI again.