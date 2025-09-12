Best wishes to Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes’ sister, Teil Rhodes

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is an industry veteran. His father was the late great Dusty Rhodes, while his half-brother, Cody Rhodes, is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Dustin's father, Dusty, was married twice. With his first wife, Sandra McHargue, he had the AEW star and Kristin Runnels. With his second wife, Michelle Rubio, he had Cody and Teil Runnels.

Today is Teil's birthday. Hundreds wished her on this occasion. Interestingly, Dustin sent her a heartfelt message on X.

"Happy birthday to the head of the #NightmareFamily, my sissy, @TeilMargaret !! Love you and hope you have the best day ever ❤️" said the former TNT Champion.

Sportskeeda wrestling wishes Teil a very happy birthday. Hopefully, she will have a pleasant and fulfilling day.

Teil's brother, Dustin Rhodes, is currently out of action because of a double knee replacement surgery. He became the TNT Champion at All In: Texas by defeating Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher. Sadly, his reign ended in only 19 days as Fletcher dethroned him on Collision.

Dustin Rhodes’ brother Cody wants WWE to induct the former AEW TNT Champion into the Hall of Fame

In a recent conversation with Fox News, The American Nightmare said that his brother Dustin deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think he’s extremely talented. I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame." said Cody. [H/T: Fox News]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dustin Rhodes. If he returns to WWE, it is unlikely that Triple H will allow him to wrestle.

