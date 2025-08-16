Best Wishes to AEW Star Big Bill

Big Bill has been a part of AEW for over three years now, and today marks a day of celebration for the six-foot-ten-inch star.Although he showed early signs of promise in WWE, Big Bill was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2018. However, four years later, in May 2022, the star joined All Elite Wrestling and started reinventing himself and his pro wrestling career. Bill is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and is currently part of Chris Jericho's Learning Tree stable.Last month on Collision, Bill was involved in a backstage brawl with Juice Robinson, and it remains the most notable moment of the former WWE Superstar's recent appearances on weekly programming. More recently, Bill was seen attacking Robinson on last week's Collision during The Flamboyant's match against Ricochet. Today, Big Bill is celebrating his 39th birthday. Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion posted a birthday message for the star on its official X handle.&quot;Happy Birthday! @TheCaZXL.&quot;A fan wanted AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs to get beaten down by Big Bill earlier this yearEarlier this year, one of Big Bill's fans took to X and expressed his desire to see the New York native &quot;beat the hell out&quot; of Powerhouse Hobbs. The Monstar and Bill were involved in a feud at the time, stemming from a major multi-man tag match at Collision: Maximum Carnage 2025. The hostilities between the two stars culminated in a Street Fight on the February 19 episode of Dynamite, where Hobbs came out on top.The outcome did not sit well with the fan, who expressed his displeasure on X. The post even got a response from the AEW World Trios Champion.&quot;😂😂😂 and people in Hell want ice water,&quot; Hobbs wrote.“The MONSTAR” Will Hobbs @TrueWillieHobbsLINK😂😂😂 and people in Hell want ice waterWhile Hobbs' comment indicates he's confident about facing Big Bill again, the two stars currently appear to be on separate paths, and it seems unlikely they'll lock up anytime soon in the Jacksonville-based promotion.