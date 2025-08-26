"Better start that clock countdown," "FREE AT LAST" - Fans erupt after Corey Graves seemingly drops a Chris Jericho reference on WWE RAW

WWE announcer Corey Graves evidently referenced former AEW champion Chris Jericho on the latest edition of RAW. Fans are now reacting to the fact, in light of rumors of Y2J's potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Some time earlier, it was noted that Chris Jericho had liked a social media post which claimed that The Learning Tree's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire by the end of this year, which would free up the veteran for a future WWE comeback. It was later reported that that people in the Stamford-based company were interested in bringing the former Undisputed Champion back to his old stomping grounds. Interestingly, on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, announcer Corey Graves seemingly dropped an allusion to The Nueve by using the phrase &quot;The Learning Tree&quot;, which could have been referencing Jericho's latest AEW gimmick. Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Graves teasing Chris Jericho's WWE return on RAW. Users pointed out other potential allusions to The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla, including references to his old AEW theme song &quot;Judas&quot;, as well as the iconic &quot;List of Jericho&quot; from his previous run in the World Wrestling Entertainment. Others discussed how the promotion had similarly foreshadowed Cody Rhodes' comeback years earlier. 「 sɢᴛᴠɪᴘᴇʀ-x 」 @Sgtviper_GamingLINKFREE AT LASTRicky Orozco @RealRickyOrozcoLINKBetter start that clock countdown 😎Ian Irungu @GatumaIanLINK&quot;JUDAS in my mind.....&quot; pleaseRonald Gillis @RonaldG22636LINKAND GRAYSON WALLER HAS A CLIPBOARD AND A PEN. HMMMMMMMMMCarlos @Darthsigma11LINKHe’s coming. The same thing happened with Cody with the hintsYoung Dotty Popovich @InfamousDottyLINKPlease bring my goat homeMany expect Jericho to make his WWE return as a participant in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. Bully Ray's pitch for Chris Jericho's WWE comebackSpeculations regarding Chris Jericho's prospective World Wrestling Entertainment return have been making the rounds on social media lately. As fans debate what kind of storyline or program the Triple H-led promotion might have in store for the legend, wrestling veteran Bully Ray came up with an idea himself on a recent edition of Busted Open. He argued that Jericho should work with fan-favorite LA Knight, stating: “You just want Chris Jericho to retire because he’s going to be 55 and work behind the scenes. I’m sorry. I just don’t. I would bring Chris Jericho back to the WWE just to work with LA Knight. If you told me that that was the only thing he was going to do for one year, that’s good enough a reason alone.” [H/T - Wrestling News]It remains to be seen what the future holds for Chris Jericho in the pro-wrestling industry.