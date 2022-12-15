"Big test for Tony Khan" - Wrestling world slams AEW's brash booking of multi-time WWE Champion on Dynamite: Winter is Coming

The pro-wrestling community is apparently not impressed with Tony Khan's latest booking decision on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.
The flagship weekly show featured the AEW World Championship match between Ricky Starks and MJF as the main event. While The Salt of the Earth is renowned for his promo skills, Starks proved last week that he was no slouch on the mic either. Tensions were high going into the fight.
Whilst both the stars displayed impressive resilience during the bout, MJF expectedly used unfair means, i.e, a low blow, to take down the Absolute. This led to his first successful defense since acquiring the World Title from Jon Moxley.
Following the win, Bryan Danielson suddenly appeared on the ramp. MJF was caught unawares as he tried to run away from the American Dragon while the latter chased him.
While Danielson's entrance was received with applause, his involvement may mean that the feud between Ricky Starks and Maxwell has run its course. Many fans were apparently upset with this, as they took to Twitter to express their dismay.
A few fans were also happy with the new direction.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Ricky Starks needs to be pushed in AEW
Teddy Long apparently also agrees with a majority of AEW fans, as he recently expressed a desire to see Ricky Starks' feud with MJF take its time.
In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's One on One, the Hall of Famer explained why MJF's involvement was beneficial for the Absolute.
"I hope that after that night, that I hope Tony Khan took a look at Ricky Starks, I’m telling ya, I hope that right there got Ricky Starks a job for he certainly deserves one. MJF could make him the biggest babyface in the company. We don’t know but this may been the start for Ricky Starks. This may be the start of his big push," Teddy Long said. [From 12:15 - 13:01]
Is Bryan Danielson going to be The Salt of the Earth's next challenger instead? Only time will tell.
