"Big test for Tony Khan" - Wrestling world slams AEW's brash booking of multi-time WWE Champion on Dynamite: Winter is Coming

The pro-wrestling community is apparently not impressed with Tony Khan's latest booking decision on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

The flagship weekly show featured the AEW World Championship match between Ricky Starks and MJF as the main event. While The Salt of the Earth is renowned for his promo skills, Starks proved last week that he was no slouch on the mic either. Tensions were high going into the fight.

Whilst both the stars displayed impressive resilience during the bout, MJF expectedly used unfair means, i.e, a low blow, to take down the Absolute. This led to his first successful defense since acquiring the World Title from Jon Moxley.

Following the win, Bryan Danielson suddenly appeared on the ramp. MJF was caught unawares as he tried to run away from the American Dragon while the latter chased him.

While Danielson's entrance was received with applause, his involvement may mean that the feud between Ricky Starks and Maxwell has run its course. Many fans were apparently upset with this, as they took to Twitter to express their dismay.

The Ocho @LockhartGamingX I didnt want it to happen but unfortunately Starks MJF rivalry will be put in the shelf for a while it seems like. I didnt want it to happen but unfortunately Starks MJF rivalry will be put in the shelf for a while it seems like.

Paul McDonald @Paul_R_McDonald Seeing lots of praise for Dynamite but I thought the main event finish/post match was TRASH. For Starks to cut that promo last week and then be the set up guy for Danielson felt like such a let down to me. Whatever happens next for Starks is a big test for Tony Khan. Seeing lots of praise for Dynamite but I thought the main event finish/post match was TRASH. For Starks to cut that promo last week and then be the set up guy for Danielson felt like such a let down to me. Whatever happens next for Starks is a big test for Tony Khan.

RYN📦 @Adams_Ryno #AEWDynamite booking 101 for Tony Khan for free. Don’t bury your top babayface like Wardlow. Bryan Danielson your top heel should beat Ricky Starks before your top “heel” MJF. Has this guy never seen wrestling before? #AEWDynamite booking 101 for Tony Khan for free. Don’t bury your top babayface like Wardlow. Bryan Danielson your top heel should beat Ricky Starks before your top “heel” MJF. Has this guy never seen wrestling before?

Garrett Martin @grmartin great match. not a fan of immediately taking the spotlight off Ricky Starks but MJF vs. Danielson should be great, and at least they ended the show with Starks’ music. great match. not a fan of immediately taking the spotlight off Ricky Starks but MJF vs. Danielson should be great, and at least they ended the show with Starks’ music.

Keith Okie @keith_okie



Too early to put Danielson in the title picture. The finish of this men’s title match is the start of a feud not the blowoff.



Run with this. Don’t think short term @AEW MJF and Starks didn’t just survive your bad booking, they made magic.Too early to put Danielson in the title picture. The finish of this men’s title match is the start of a feud not the blowoff.Run with this. Don’t think short term @AEW MJF and Starks didn’t just survive your bad booking, they made magic. Too early to put Danielson in the title picture. The finish of this men’s title match is the start of a feud not the blowoff.Run with this. Don’t think short term

🖤 Kevin Berge 🖤 @KevinBerge @THENATUREBOY1 Starks had a very strong showing with MJF and looked poised to win before the champion low blowed him. It set up a future rematch, though Bryan Danielson is likely next up. @THENATUREBOY1 Starks had a very strong showing with MJF and looked poised to win before the champion low blowed him. It set up a future rematch, though Bryan Danielson is likely next up.

Chris @MD10Chris @TrevorDame Since MJF cheated to win, maybe they drag him and Danielson out a little more by first doing a triple threat with those two and Starks. Before doing MJF/Danielson 1-on-1. @TrevorDame Since MJF cheated to win, maybe they drag him and Danielson out a little more by first doing a triple threat with those two and Starks. Before doing MJF/Danielson 1-on-1.

Bad News Da Chief Rocka🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪WWKND @5Deuce4Tre7 Ricky Starks vs MJF was a glimpse of AEW's future if they decide to focus more on their homegrown talent. Ricky didn't look outta place in the main event. MJF looked shaky at some parts. Next up for him is Bryan Danielson. Which should greatly improve his in ring work & mic work. Ricky Starks vs MJF was a glimpse of AEW's future if they decide to focus more on their homegrown talent. Ricky didn't look outta place in the main event. MJF looked shaky at some parts. Next up for him is Bryan Danielson. Which should greatly improve his in ring work & mic work.

A few fans were also happy with the new direction.

Liam Hemstock @HemstockLiam @WrestleTalk_TV Post Full Gear I’ve been loving AEW. Loving the freshness from it all. MJF and Starks, Danielson being in the World Title scene, Page vs Moxley, Jericho’s loss, the best of seven series, home grown talent as champs, it’s looking great for 2023. @WrestleTalk_TV Post Full Gear I’ve been loving AEW. Loving the freshness from it all. MJF and Starks, Danielson being in the World Title scene, Page vs Moxley, Jericho’s loss, the best of seven series, home grown talent as champs, it’s looking great for 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Ricky Starks needs to be pushed in AEW

Teddy Long apparently also agrees with a majority of AEW fans, as he recently expressed a desire to see Ricky Starks' feud with MJF take its time.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's One on One, the Hall of Famer explained why MJF's involvement was beneficial for the Absolute.

"I hope that after that night, that I hope Tony Khan took a look at Ricky Starks, I’m telling ya, I hope that right there got Ricky Starks a job for he certainly deserves one. MJF could make him the biggest babyface in the company. We don’t know but this may been the start for Ricky Starks. This may be the start of his big push," Teddy Long said. [From 12:15 - 13:01]

Is Bryan Danielson going to be The Salt of the Earth's next challenger instead? Only time will tell.

