"Downside of being a professional wrestler" - Hall of Famer gives his take on injuries to top AEW stars like Adam Cole (Exclusive)

Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently opened up about the injuries to multiple top AEW stars, including former WWE Superstar Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy became the inaugural Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament winner at Double or Nothing. He defeated ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a match that lasted almost 13 minutes.

However, Cole has been out of action since the pay-per-view. It was recently reported by Fightful that Adam Cole has been "banged up for quite a while" and has been "battling a series of injuries."

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on the injury situation in All Elite Wrestling. He said that injuries are part and parcel of professional wrestling. The legendary journalist added that wrestlers could get hurt even with less vigorous schedules than in the past.

"Well, that's the downside of being a professional wrestler. Even though these guys aren't on the road every night like the old WWF [WWE] schedule and WCW schedule, the injuries still tend to take place and after a while, they really get compounded. Yeah, after a while you gotta stop for a little while even. Gotta heal up," said Bill Apter. [19:34-19:59]

You can check out the episode below:

Injuries have plagued AEW in recent times

Apart from Adam Cole, All Elite Wrestling has seen some of its top stars ruled out of action due to injuries.

On last week's Rampage, AEW World Champion CM Punk announced that he is injured and will need to take some time off. While his surgery was successful, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the injury was worse than expected.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson was also reportedly injured at Double or Nothing. He missed the meet-and-greet event following the recently-concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and the staff members at the venue gave his injury as a possible reason for it.

Additionally, Kenny Omega hasn't returned to in-ring action since last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, and according to the latest reports, no date has been set for his comeback.

It remains to be seen for how long some of AEW's major stars will be out and how the promotion will fare in their absence.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far