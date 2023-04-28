Booker T says 3-time World Heavyweight Champion has "disparaged WWE in so many different ways"

Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that a former WWE Champion had burnt the bridges between World Wrestling Entertainment. The star in question is former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

There have been several rumors that the Second City Saint was going to make a return to AEW this June. He recently attended a meeting involving Tony Khan and top stars such as Chris Jericho.

Prior to these rumors, there were reports that Punk could return to WWE. During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the self-proclaimed Best in the World and why he would not return to the promotion.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that Punk had spoken ill of WWE on multiple occasions and thus had burnt the bridge between him and the promotion. He also mentioned that several members of the company would not want to see the Second City Saint back.

“Over the last seven years, CM Punk has disparaged WWE in so many different ways, it’s not even funny. So many different ways... I remember when I first got into the wrestling business, this guy... was trying to get me blackballed from the business before I even got started. I remember when I became the World Heavyweight Champion... I saw this guy in the building... I told security to bounce his a** out of there. I’m sure after everything CM Punk has said about this company, a lot of people probably feel that way about him," Booker T said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that during his time away from the promotion, he never uttered any disparaging comments about the company.

“I was out of WWE years when I left that company. You’re not going to find any promos. You’re not going to find any disparaging words because it’s a bridge that I may want to cross back over one day. Why burn bridges, and not just burn them, but take a C4 to them?” [H/T WrestlingNews.co].

Booker T shares his thoughts on CM Punk showing up backstage during WWE RAW

This past Monday, the Second City Saint was spotted backstage of Monday Night RAW. It was reported that he was there for a short moment before being asked to leave the building.

While speaking on the same podcast, The Hall of Famer wondered why Punk was there. He mentioned that he had no friends in the company and thus there was no need for him to show up.

"He alienated himself from all of the guys there, even his friends, he literally blocked everybody. So I don't know who he could have been coming to say hello to, the seamstress? I'm serious."

It was reported that the Second City Saint was at RAW to clear the air with The Miz.

Do you think Punk could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

