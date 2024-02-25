"Botchmania?" "REAL WRESTLING lol" - Fans react to embarrassing AEW Collision moment involving Dax Harwood

AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) were involved in tag team action on this week's edition of Collision. However, the fans have pointed out an embarrassing moment from the match and have given some interesting reactions.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions took on the team of Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor and successfully defeated them to pick up the victory. However, at one point in the match, Shane and Moriarty tried to do some teamwork on Dax Harwood, which the duo did not execute well. Taylor hit a knee on Dax, and it did not look too good.

On Twitter, a fan posted that clip of the sloppy maneuvers from the match with some interesting comments.

"What the f*ck did i just watch.#AEWCollision"

The fans shared their honest thoughts on the botch while bashing the company in the process:

Jim Cornette bashes Tony Khan and AEW on their way of handling Sammy Guevara's heat

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Tony Khan for the way he has handled the heat Sammy Guevara got. The Spanish God recently found himself in hot waters after botching a top rope spot against Jeff Hardy.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager noted how AEW has failed to book Guevara like how WWE books Dominik Mysterio:

"Remember, it says 'Sammy of the Slappable Face.' Because they don't understand what other people see, they don't understand what normal people see, what people who are thinking logically see of them. They are wrapped up in that they think they're all superstars. (Bill) Watts sent a memo out one time, beginning 'Gentlemen, I know that all of you believe that you are superstars, and 'The People' know everything about you and everything you say and do.' But the memo was about if you're in a gimmick match, explain the f**king stipulations. If you've got a rivalry with somebody, remind the people why you're at mad at them. That type of thing logically, things that make sense. But if you're a superstar, everybody knows."

Cornette continued:

"That's what Tony (Khan), 'everybody knows what I did on Rampage and YouTube, and six months ago, this f**king 30-second clip is now gonna play into this Godd**n triple threat tag team match I've got on Rampage.' Because he's not only a mark, but he's a especially numbers oriented guy that likes a lot of statistics and information going around in his brain. And he can keep up with it, so he thinks everybody can." [11:31-12:55]

Sammy Guevara is one of the most promising talents in All Elite Wrestling. However, he is often unsafe in the squared circle, which may be the reason we haven't seen him reach his full potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you want to see Sammy Guevara become a main eventer in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.